Vintage brass to abstract forms: Candle holders stealing the spotlight

Candle stands are no longer simple and subtle, instead they have taken on as staple decor pieces in your home. From vintage and antique looking pieces to a more modern approach with glass and abstract candle stands, they are having a moment in the interior design industry. Here is some inspo you can look at to elevate your space. Candle stand designs that are here to leave an impression

Timeless brass designs

Brass candle stands have long held timeless appeal, and today they’re being reimagined with modern aesthetics and interior design trends. A favourite among top designers, new styles feature hammered textures, brushed finishes, and abstract shapes. Pair them with jewel-toned candles for luxury or white for calm. Explore our antique brass collection to elevate your space.

Abstract designs and shapes

Geometric and abstract designs have always made an impression among designers and art lovers. Candle stands are also wearing this design and getting transformed from just functional pieces to sculptural art, making them a favourite among global home decorators. Opt for triangular bases, spirals, or layered cubes for a modern touch. These striking designs spark conversation and suit contemporary spaces, especially when paired with bold candles.

Oversized is the new upcoming

Oversized candle stands are trending in interior design as striking décor accents. Whether crafted from brass, wood, or metal, they project a majestic presence. Ideal for dining rooms, stair edges, or foyer consoles, they pair beautifully with taper candles to create a refined and elevated look.

The glass-ic wonder

Glass candle stands offer a blend of elegance and simplicity. Popular since ancient times, they remain a stylish choice in 2025. Clear glass suits minimal interiors, while coloured options enhance modern or eclectic spaces. Often featuring textured or ornate designs, they combine style and functionality. Stacking varied heights creates a refined, layered display and adds life to the overall display.

Vintage charm

Antique and vintage-style candle stands, with their intricate detailing and weathered finishes, evoke nostalgia and elegance and give off an ‘old-money’ vibe. Featuring aged brass, rustic wood, or tarnished silver, they pair beautifully with both classic and and minimalistic decor. Perfect for mantelpieces or romantic table-scapes, these timeless pieces add warmth and charm alike.

Written by: Rajlekha Roy Burman