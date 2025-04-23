World Book Day: How to set up your dream reading nook

Curling up in a cosy little corner with a good read is every bookworm’s dream. But how do you create that dreamy nook at home? On World Book Day today, decor pros share their top tips for a simple, stylish, and oh-so-snuggly corner. On World Book Day today, decor pros share their top tips for a simple, stylish, and oh-so-snuggly corner

All in the lighting

Natasha Jain, co-founder of Natelier by Bent Chair, recommends starting with a quiet corner near a window or a low-traffic area of your home. “Natural light is perfect for daytime reading and gives your space that dreamy vibe,” she shares. If you’re short on space, she suggests, “A comfy chair and a small rug can carve out your own reading zone in any room.”

Getting started

Natasha advises beginning with a soft throw blanket, a pile of cushions or a bean bag for comfy low floor seating. “Layering textures like knits, linen, or faux fur instantly makes the space feel extra inviting. Bonus points if you add a small footstool or pouf for lounging,” she says.

A statement to elevate your space

“Opt for a low, sculptural lounge chair, earthy textures, and a mix of vintage and modern accents,” says interior designer Minnie Bhatt. Want more pizzazz? “Add a statement floor or table lamp,” she suggests.

A personal touch

Trina Roy, co-founder of Wood Be Done shares, “Decorate with framed artwork, plants, or fairy lights for charm. Choose a palette that blends with your home but still feels snug and personal.”

Punam Kalra, founder of I’m Centre of Applied Arts advises creating visual interest with angles for a unique experience. She adds, “Potted plants can add a touch of freshness to your reading nook.”

The little details

Small additions can make a big difference. Consider playing around with different lighting like string lights or a table lamp for a soft, comforting glow. Adding a scented candle or a diffuser with calming essential oils can envelope you in warmth and enhance both your mood and focus.