Delhi Police arrest two brothers for stabbing 28-year-old in Nand Nagri

Delhi Police arrested two brothers, Arbaaz and Salman, in connection with the stabbing to death of 28-year-old Manish in the Nand Nagri area. Representative image of the police barricades (HT_PRINT)

A quarrel broke out between Manish and a buddy as they were travelling, and the lads reportedly stabbed him.

According to police authorities, the victim and the accused knew each other, and the police are investigating the source of the conflict. Both the accuser and the victim have criminal records.

"Initial investigations suggest the murder might be related to a previous feud," said the police.

Further details are awaited on the incident.

Delhi Shooting

Meanwhile, according to Delhi Police, a shooting incident at a gas station in Gokulpuri on Thursday night injured one person.

"One person was injured in a shooting incident at a petrol pump in Gokulpuri." Four persons appeared on two motorcycles, and a pillion rider opened fire," stated Delhi Police, adding that the injured person is not in danger.

The injured individual has been named as Ansul Rathi. At 10.38 p.m., Delhi police received a call reporting 7 to 8 rounds of gunfire at a gas outlet in Gokulpuri.

"Ansul Rathi was transported to GTB hospital by PCR after suffering minor abdominal glass shrapnel injuries. He's been working as a supervisor for six years. An initial investigation found that four people on two bikes arrived at the gas pump, and one of the pillion riders shot 16 bullets into the office cabin from outside, before fleeing towards Gokulpuri and the other towards the Loni roundabout. Harish Chaudhary, the pump owner of Gokulpuri, has suspected traditional local rivalries." Delhi police said.

The victim was not in danger, according to the police, and Harish Chowdhary, the owner of the petrol outlet that was targeted, is facing a number of charges. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, in response to an increase in incidences of fire and snatching in the national capital, senior Delhi Police officers visited the scene to assess security preparations. Senior police officers, including DCPs, evaluated the police pickets and directed them to be vigilant in all scenarios.

Police pickets are extra cops deployed to certain sites to preserve law and order or provide security. Notably, multiple extortion-related firings and snatchings have been recorded in Delhi in recent days.

With inputs from ANI