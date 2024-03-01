Delicious mason jar breakfast ideas to try

Ever since the mason jar trend took off a few years ago, foodies have been trying their hands at whipping up their own culinary take on the glass jars. Not just pretty to look at, the transparent jars also fuel creativity and Instagram is chock-full of soupy noodles in mason jars, salads, noodles, rice dishes, chocolate layered sponge cake and other desserts.

It's a great idea to make a go-to breakfast in the jar, since most people do not have much time for a sit-down meal in the morning. Here's what to try…



1. One of the first and easiest ideas is to prepare overnight rolled oats with almond milk and chia seeds and top that with fruit in the morning. Add flaxseed which is a great source of dietary fibre. Easy-to-assemble mason jars are a tasty and healthy way to start the morning. (Shutterstock)

2. Make mini pancakes and add them to the jar, with some chilled fruit compote or some maple syrup. Sprinkle nuts on the top and you're set!



3. If you love yoghurt, bring that to the jar as well! Simply add a layer of chilled

yoghurt at the base, add walnuts and cut fruit like apple and banana on the top and again top that with another layer of yoghurt.



4. For those who prefer coconut milk, a mason jar treat is perfect. Pour the coconut milk into the jar and add a generous amount of chia seeds to this. Top it with dry fruit and a drizzle of honey for a sweet bite.