Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya have amendable tickets to return home: There is no need to panic

Actor-couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya met with an unfortunate incident in Florence, Italy and were robbed of money and their passports. After the couple asked for help on social media, several reports emerged stating that they do not have money to even return home. However, Divyanka, talking to us exclusively, informs that it is not true and they had booked return tickets while planning their holiday. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya had gone for a European vacation to celebrate wedding anniversary.

“I just thought people should know that a friend had helped us with his credit card. So, we connected it to our Apple Pay, so now we are able to do online transactions,” she tells us, adding, "Also, some reports said that we don’t have money to come back home. Obviously that is not the case, when you go abroad, you need a return ticket too.”

Divyanka and Vivek have been robbed of their belongings like wallets, cash, passports and other valuable items and have now applied for emergency certificate. Divyanka spoke to us as they were on their way to Rome for the certificate and clarifies that fans back in India need not worry.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi robbed in Florence: How to keep valuables safe when travelling

The actor further states that whenever travelling, their return ticket is always sorted. “It’s just that if we get emergency certificate, then we will be able to catch the flight on time. Otherwise we can always postpone it but we have amendable tickets. There is no need to panic and our fans also shouldn’t worry,” she adds.

Divyanka and Vivek are also sharing their updates on social media to ensure that the right help comes their way.