Divyanka Tripathi robbed in Florence: How to keep valuables safe when travelling

Divyanka Tripathi, with her husband Vivek Dahiya, embarked on a trip to Italy to celebrate their wedding anniversary. But an unfortunate incident put a break on their celebrations. They were robbed of all their essential valuables like passports, wallets, and bank cards, worth ₹10 lakh. The couple fell victim to the pervasive problem of robbery in Europe, and this is not an isolated incident. Recently, a video went viral on social media showing two tourists in London catching a pickpocket red-handed. This surge in robbery and pickpocketing is concerning, as the loss of valuables such as wallets, phones, and passports can leave tourists stranded in an unknown, foreign city, making them helpless and vulnerable. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were robbed in Florence, losing valuable goods worth Rs. 10 lakhs.(Instagram/@divyankatripathidahiya)

This should be an eye-opener for all potential travellers to Europe. It is not as idyllic or romantic as depicted in the media or books. Human problems transcend borders, and Europe is no exception. With a large number of tourists visiting these bucket-list destinations every day, it’s a goldmine for robbers and pickpockets. Fun and relaxation do not mean letting down your guard; one should always remain vigilant. Here’s how you can travel safely.

Be Low-Key

Vacations ignite the carefree spirit and cloud alertness. You might find yourself donning outfits that rival top Pinterest boards. It’s human nature to serve your best looks, sporting the best in your wardrobe. However, loud dressing draws unnecessary attention, especially when you wear a lot of jewellery or carry designer bags, making you stand out as a rich target for theft. Opt for a subtler style with minimal accessories. Try to blend with the crowd and incorporate local styling elements into your outfits. Ditch the typical tourist look and embrace a discreet vibe to blend in.

Always Leave Room for Doubt

Trust should not be given freely, especially in an unknown country. Handle strangers with polite skepticism. Keep your guard up and do not reveal personal information to strangers. Be alert when someone imposes unsolicited assistance. Run background checks and read reviews from multiple sources to ensure your accommodation is in a safe neighbourhood. Prevention is better than cure, it’s better to be cautious than to regret later.

Distribute Your Cash

Avoid stashing all your cash in one place. Divide it among your different bags, multiple wallets, and pockets. If you lose one money bag, you’ll have an emergency stash. Never leave your ‘money bag', be it a wallet or handbag behind; always carry it with you. In crowded locations, monitor your pockets and bags with unwavering vigilance. Use only front pockets, not back ones. Tuck your hands in your pockets from time to time to deter pickpockets. Never part with the bag that contains all your cash and important documents.

Second Copies of Everything

Your passport is your identity abroad. Carry photocopies of your passport, visa documents, travel insurance, and other important papers. Create a physical document listing all crucial contacts, including friends, family, emergency embassy contacts, and local emergency services, in case your phone gets stolen. Scan these documents and store them on a drive or share them with trusted contacts for emergencies. These photocopies are not replacements for originals but can be lifesavers if you are robbed.

Avoid Risky Areas and Stay Alert

Proper research of your destination is essential. Stay clear of places with high crime rates. Although crime exists everywhere, it's important to be cautious even in 'safe neighbourhoods' with no door locks. Consider travel insurance if you carry expensive goods. Follow local news and stay informed. Don’t leave your luggage unattended or out of sight. Use your hotel’s safe to safeguard your valuables.

And lastly, always trust your instincts. Don’t let vacation bliss cloud your mind, stay sober and be attentive to your surroundings.

