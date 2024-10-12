‘Does not end well for us’ say netizens after Musk unveils Tesla's humanoid robot that folds laundry and walks dogs

The highly anticipated Tesla Cybercab was revealed at the recently held We, Robot event but it was Elon Musk's presentation of the humanoid robot, Optimus, that captured the attention of netizens. Musk declared that the latest version of Optimus can now “do anything,” giving us a sketchy step into a future where robots might just be able to do everything you can do — from the laundry, to walking the dog, to scratching your back in that sweet spot you can't really reach. Elon Musk's Optimus

“The Optimus will walk amongst you,” Musk stated at the event, highlighting the robot's uncanny humanlike ability to serve drinks and interact with people. He elaborated on the robot's capabilities, claiming it could walk your dog, babysit children, mow the lawn, and perform numerous other tasks usually reserved for someone with opposable thumbs. Musk estimates that the long-term price for an Optimus will fall between $20,000 and $30,000, asserting that, “I believe this will be the most significant product ever created. I think everyone in the 8 billion people on Earth will want an Optimus buddy.”

Tesla first revealed the concept of the Tesla Optimus, also known as the Tesla Bot in 2021. The current unveiling follows Musk's introduction of the Optimus Gen 2 in December 2023. This updated version features significant enhancements over its predecessor, which was primarily designed for walking and talking. The Gen 2 boasts improved walking speed, refined hand movements, tactile sensors for better interaction, and several other advancements.

Netizens are skeptic

As the dystopian show, Black Mirror has shown us in grotesque detail, integrating a robot into your home without understanding the terms and conditions can be dangerous; many AI enthusiasts and commentators alike are worried about the adverse effects of the robot. “The age of robots has started,” said one. “With these robotic movies l always watch ....my trust issues will never let me own one of these,” said another. “I have seen this film. It does not end well for us,” said one more netizen, clearly sharing the sentiment. As does one more X user, saying, “What’s the “there were good intentions” lifespan of something like this before it turns around and kills its owner? Just wondering before I buy.” Others asked a more important question — what prevented them from going rogue?

As we stand on the brink of a new era with the introduction of Tesla's Optimus, it prompts very critical questions about the role of robots in our future. Will these humanoid machines enhance our lives and take on mundane tasks, or could they lead to unforeseen consequences that challenge our trust and safety?

While Musk envisions a world where everyone wants an Optimus buddy, public scepticism suggests that the integration of robots into our homes must be approached with caution — the series of fatal crashes caused by Tesla’s Autopilot show that the system is not nearly as fool-proof as the maker states. How we navigate this balance between innovation and security will shape the future of human-robot interactions. What do you think about this?