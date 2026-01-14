Exclusive! I lived as her slave: Onler, MC Mary Kom's ex-husband, refutes 'humiliating' allegations

Their relationship once stood as a quiet rebuttal to rigid ideas of marriage and masculinity. MC Mary Kom and Karung Onkholer Kom (Onler) married in 2005. Their marriage was a partnership that suggested love could thrive beyond conventional gender roles. She became World Champion six times and often called Onler, who looked after the house and kids, her pillar of strength. In 2023, they divorced under Kom Customary laws. Mary Kom and Onler married in 2005. They obtained divorce under Kom Customary Laws in 2023

The news of their separation and divorce broke the hearts of their fans.

Recently on Aap Ki Adalat, Mary Kom made bold allegations against her ex-husband Onler, accusing him of cheating her out of her money. In a moment that stunned many, she questioned his contribution, asking pointedly, “What has he done? He hasn’t earned one penny.”

Now, Onler has come out and voiced his anger and hurt, dismissing all allegations. He has called Mary’s accusations baseless and a cheap attempt to earn sympathy after her alleged affair was exposed.

‘Mary’s many extramarital affairs’ First off, let me tell you that she has had many affairs during the course of our marriage. And I have proof. She had an affair with a junior boxer in 2013 and I have proof. But our families intervened, and we had reached a compromise. I agreed to let go for the sake of our kids and our family. So she is the one who cheated.

‘I challenge Mary to prove her allegations!’ In almost 20 years of marriage, I supported in every way possible. Now, she is accusing me of siphoning off her money. Take my PAN card or my tax returns. I dare Mary and anyone else spreading these stories to prove that I’ve ever done anything like that. I have no assets in my name and no money.

I am right now living in a rented accommodation in Delhi. The rent is 16,000 a month. I have only one piece of land in our village in my name. My father bought that piece of land before our marriage. It is a khet (farmland); he was a farmer.

She has several movable and immovable assets. She earned those and I supported her. And in my understanding we were a family and we were doing it together.

And she mentioned that I also spent some awful amount of money because I wanted to contest elections. Well, she is the one who pushed me to contest elections. And I will tell you her reasoning. In 2016 , she was nominated as the Member of Parliament (MP) to the Rajya Sabha. When her MP term was getting over, she pushed me to contest elections. I told her there was no point in contesting if we were not getting the BJP ticket. She fought with me and asked me to contest as an independent candidate.

‘She asked me to quit my career and help run the house. I agreed.’ I was preparing for UPSC when we met. I was also a contract football player for Shillong's Excise and Customs department. She requested me to give up my career and support her. She asked me to raise the kids. She was passionate about boxing and I loved her, and I thought her passion was our passion. She was away for weeks and months. I raised the kids. I bathed them, fed them, took them to coaching and kept the house running!

‘I lived like her slave’ I was her driver. I was her cook. I did everything. And I did that because it was for our house and family. I lived like her salve. But in my eyes, it was all for love and family. Now, she is saying these hurtful things. Fine, we have obtained a divorce through customary court, but don’t discredit my support. Don’t say such rude and disrespectful things!

‘I was a pillar of support. Now she is trashing me when she gets exposed’ I have kept quiet all these years. When news of her alleged relationship with another boxer’s husband came out, I was pursued by the media for an interview. I still kept quiet. I kept my dignity and hers. But when people started questioning her and saw through her she is trashing me to gain sympathy. You can’t use and throw me, and then again use me now to earn sympathy. I was her pillar of support, she has herself said that on several occasions. People in the industry, other players, have also acknowledged my contribution. People reach out to me and say my support has been exemplary. And after this appearance of hers on that show, many have again reached out to me to say they know the truth and stand by me.

‘Unconventional gender role’ Yes, in our marriage, we didn’t have conventional gender roles. It was not even possible. She wanted to pursue boxing and was passionate. So, I agreed to stay back and run the house. She was the earning member. But I never saw it as me doing something exemplary. I was just supporting my wife’s passion and making sure the kids were doing well and that their growth and training didn’t suffer.

‘It was never about the money’ I will again say that it was never about the money. We were married for two decades; go check my account and tell me how much money I have. For me, it was always about loving my wife and kids. And now that chapter is over. But I have kept quiet for our dignity. And I don’t want my kids to be affected by negativity.

‘Move on, but not at my cost’ She was in an extramarital relationship with this man even when we were married. I have proof of that. We are now divorced by under the Kom customary laws. It’s fine if she wants to move on. However, she shouldn’t play the victim or seek sympathy at my expense.

‘I drink? Doesn't she?' I am very surprised that she alleged that I am a drunkard. I might have a drink occasionally at some party, but she did too, right? And she drank more, perhaps. She eats gutkha, chaini, etc. I have not said a word about it until now, but I feel compelled to speak up after her disgusting and humiliating allegations.

‘Kids are unhappy with her love life’ I met my oldest kids recently. We spent some time together. They were heartbroken and very unhappy with their mother’s alleged affair. One of them said they wanted to beat up the man. I told them to let go and focus on the happy things and memories. And that I will always be here for them, no matter what. That I would always be their father.

She went on that show and said I will reveal the truth. Please, Mary, reveal the truth!