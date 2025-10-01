EXCLUSIVE| Kuldeep Yadav on Asia Cup 2025 trophy handover row: 'It’s always nice to hold the cup, but…'

“Of course, it’s always nice to hold the cup and celebrate in front of the fans, but we didn’t let that take away from our joy. Beating strong teams like Pakistan and performing consistently was the main thing. The controversy around the trophy was more outside noise. Inside the team, we were just happy and proud of what we achieved together,” Kuldeep added.

India’s thrilling Asia Cup victory came with an unexpected twist. After the Men in Blue refused to accept the trophy from the ACC and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi , he reportedly took the trophy away with him, sparking controversy. For Kuldeep Yadav , however, the situation didn’t overshadow the team’s achievement.

For the 30-year-old, this Asia Cup was not only a team triumph but also a personal milestone. He ended the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets. “It definitely means a lot. As a bowler, you always want to contribute consistently to the team’s success, and being the highest wicket-taker is very satisfying. I didn’t go in thinking about personal records, though. My focus was just on bowling with discipline and doing my job for the team. But yes, when the tournament ended and I looked back, it felt very rewarding to see how those efforts turned into results,” he said.

The spinner says the key to his success was simplicity and focus. “My mindset was always simple; focus on my strengths and bowl according to the situation. In tournaments like the Asia Cup, every game can change the momentum, so I tried not to think too much about pressure. I just backed my variations, trusted my rhythm, and believed that if I stayed consistent, wickets would come,” he explained.

The final against arch rivals Pakistan, naturally, stood out as the highlight, for Kuldeep. While he didn't win the Player of the Match award, his spell, which saw him take four wickets, contributed to the inexplicable batting collapse.

“Taking four wickets in that game and helping India win the Asia Cup is something I’ll never forget. Finals are always about stepping up, and to contribute like that on such a stage was very special for me personally. Seeing the smiles on my teammates’ faces and knowing I played my part in winning that trophy—that’s the moment that will always stay with me,” he said.

Being part of what many are calling the golden era of Indian white-ball cricket also fills Kuldeep with pride. “It feels very special to be a part of this team. The talent we have, the way everyone takes responsibility, and the hunger to keep winning—it really is something unique. I think this era will inspire a lot of young cricketers in India, especially when they see spinners, pacers, and batters all playing their roles so effectively. It sets a strong standard for the future,” said Kuldeep who was also part of the Champions Trophy winning squad earlier this year and the T20 World Cup, last year.

“Winning a tournament like the Asia Cup, especially against such strong teams, always gives the whole country a sense of pride and happiness. For me, just to see the fans celebrating and knowing that we’ve brought joy to so many people—that’s the most special part,” he concluded.