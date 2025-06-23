It may sound odd but the intentions are likely disgustingly evil. 12 arrested for unleashing 'syringe attacks' at France music festival, 145 stabbed: What's going on?(Photos: Complete France, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices)

France's wildly popular Fêtes de la Musique festival slowly turned into a horror-scape for as many as 145 concertgoers across the nation, as a band of perpetrators, launched, what are now being dubbed as 'syringe attacks' on the unassuming crowd. As per a New York Post report, 12 have been arrested with regards to the incident.

What was in the syringes? There appears to be no clear update on it. But for anyone thinking this may be an empty 'prank', several of the stabbed, have since been hospitalised, with toxicological tests on the radar for them with at least 3 of those hospitalised reporting feeling sick. Among the 145 are also teenage girls.

The first reported attack was brought to the attention of the police at 9.15PM on Rue du Palais in Metz, located in northeastern France, according to Mayor François Grosdidie. He also reassured that authorities received information about a suspect connected to one of the attacks and were able to locate him using surveillance footage.

In his official statement, he added, "The municipal police identified him on Rue Serpenoise, arrested him, and made him available to the National Police and the Justice Department", adding, "I hope that the investigation, particularly through the examination of his cellphone, will lead to the identification of other attackers".

Firefighters were also part of the effort as reports came pooling in, with 7 emergency vehicles being deployed in addition to a staging area being created for the victims on Place d’Armes. As per the New York Post report, there are as many as 13 active cases being probed in Paris.

There is no clarity yet on whether the attacks were coordinated or what the exact intentions were of the syringe-wielders were — but the unsettling and alarming incident in itself is enough to have shaken up the French capital.