From boxing gloves for Steve Bucknor to table tennis with Aamir Khan: Sachin Tendulkar's funniest Reddit AMA answers

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar may have retired more than a decade ago, but at 52, the master blaster still knows how to keep fans hooked. His recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit turned into the perfect reminder of why he continues to be adored — not just for his cricketing genius, but for his wit, warmth, and the way he connects with people. Sachin Tendulkar was part of an Ask ME Anything session on Reddit

The thread quickly blew up with fans throwing in everything from serious cricket questions to cheeky one-liners. And Sachin, in classic style, handled them all — with humour, nostalgia and even a personal update that set social media buzzing. After weeks of speculation, he finally confirmed that his son Arjun Tendulkar is engaged to Saaniya Chandok, granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. The news was one of the biggest takeaways from the session, but it wasn’t the only highlight.

From imagining Steve Bucknor in boxing gloves to remembering his straight drive, from admitting how tough it was to run with Virender Sehwag to recalling his sweeps against Shane Warne, Sachin gave fans exactly what they wanted — a mix of cricket, banter and candid confessions.

Here are some of the best questions and answers from the AMA:

Sach mein Sachin Tendulkar hai kya? Please share a voice note for verification.

Abhi Aadhar bhi bheju kya? (Should I send Aadhar now)

Any comments for Steve Bucknor?

When I am batting give him boxing gloves to wear (so he can't raise his finger)

Which cricketing shot do you feel defined your style?

The Straight Drive

Did Arjun really get engaged??

Yes he did and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.

What's your favorite innings of all time?

There are many but the most meaningful was against England in Chennai in 2008.

Hi Sachin, what's the favorite wicket that you've ever taken (while bowling)?

Moin Khan.... last ball of the day

Aamir Khan said he would’ve been a tennis player too. Have you ever played tennis with him?

No, but I have played table tennis with him.

Do you keep a travel bucket list or go with the flow?

Anjali carries the list and I just go with her flow!

Who guided you to change your stance against (Shane) Warne to play those magnificent sweeps?

No one, I did it myself. I had a different stance for him when he bowled over the wicket and when he went around the wicket.

With which batsman, you found running between the wickets toughest and easiest respectively?

Viru ko bhagana mushkil hi nahi namumkin tha kyunki woh chakkon aur chaukon mein deal karta tha! (Asking Viru to run was next to impossible because he only dealt in fours and sixes!)

The Reddit AMA proved that Sachin doesn’t need a bat in hand to keep fans entertained. A few sharp one-liners, a dash of nostalgia, and a surprise family reveal were all it took for him to once again trend across timelines.