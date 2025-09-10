From table tennis champ to India's 15th Vice President: 5 things to know about CP Radhakrishnan

Everyone, stop what you’re doing. There’s a new Vice President in town. Chandrapuram Ponnusamy (CP) Radhakrishnan, 68, has been elected as the 15th Vice President of India after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured victory on September 9. The former Tamil Nadu BJP chief won with 452 first-preference votes, defeating the INDIA bloc’s candidate, Justice (Retd.) B. Sudershan Reddy, who polled 300. The man is no stranger to politics, but there’s much more to his story than you think. Here are five things about the new Vice President of India that might surprise you. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi.

At the age of 16, he joined the RSS as a swayamsevak. Born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan began his political journey as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh member at the ripe young age of 16. By 1974, he was already a state executive committee member of the Jana Sangh, which later evolved into the BJP. He went on to win the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat twice, in 1998 and 1999, by impressive margins.

The BJP-led government appointed him as a governor in multiple states. After serving around a year and a half as Jharkhand’s Governor, he briefly carried additional responsibilities in Telangana and Puducherry. His tenure in Maharashtra began on July 31, 2024, and lasted until his nomination as the NDA’s pick for Vice President.

The 93-day ‘Ratha Yatra’ Long before he became a governor, Radhakrishnan carved a name for himself as an organiser. He led a massive 93-day ‘Ratha Yatra’ across which helped push causes aligned with the BJP and RSS, including river-linking projects, a uniform civil code, eradication of terrorism, efforts to end untouchability and measures to curb narcotics.

“Vajpayee of Coimbatore” Known for his calm demeanour in Parliament, he stood out for sharp yet measured interventions. His unblemished record and consensus-driven style won him admiration from leaders across the spectrum. Some even nicknamed him the “Vajpayee of Coimbatore” for his ability to bridge divides.

Third leader from Tamil Nadu to hold the post His presidential win makes him the third leader from Tamil Nadu to hold the post and the first Other Backward Class (OBC) leader from southern India elected to the office. He belongs to the Kongu Vellalar Gounder community, which is socially influential and economically well-off in the state of Tamil Nadu.

College champ in sports Radhakrishnan wasn’t just about politics in his younger days. A graduate in Business Administration from V. O. Chidambaram College, Thoothukudi, he excelled in sports too — table tennis, cricket, volleyball, and even long-distance running. He was a college champion in table tennis!

Congratulating him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse.”