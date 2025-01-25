Ghungat to shorts: How Indian team overcame odds to become world champions

The Indian men’s and women’s kho kho teams etched their names in history by clinching the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup titles. In an electrifying final at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, the men’s team triumphed over Nepal with a 54-36 scoreline, while the women’s team dominated their Nepalese counterparts with a commanding 78-40 victory. Members of the Indian Men's and the Women's Kho Kho teams

From Ghungat to Glory

For the women’s team, the struggle was not just on the field but also against deep-rooted societal restrictions. One of the champions, 25-year-old Monika Shah, hailing from a small village in Bihar, shared her journey: “I am from a village in Bihar. Mere liye ghungat se lekar shorts tak ka safar kafi struggling tha. My family, and everyone around me, were not very keen on me continuing with the sport. They wanted me to get educated and then get married and used to worry who would marry me if I got injured playing the sport. In a way, this trophy is a way to tell them that I was right.”

Nirmala Bhati, 25, echoed similar sentiments. “Coming from Rajasthan, you can imagine the kind of restrictions I faced when I decided to play kho kho professionally. It wasn’t easy at all. But now that I’ve won the World Cup, I can return to my village with the trophy in hand and show everyone that I made the right choice. Now, they are super excited to welcome me back.”

Jai Ho spirit!

“Obviously, it feels nice to win the inaugural World Cup. I feel really proud to be a world champion, especially in a tournament that had so many teams. It was tough competition, and I’m glad we came out on top,” says 24-year-old Sachin Bhargo, fondly referred to as ‘Chingari’ for his ability to generate that extra yard of pace when it matters.

For Bhargo’s teammate, Suyash Gargate, the World Cup win has also resulted in a more settled career. “After the World Cup win, the Maharashtra government has promised Class I jobs for every player in the team from the state. So these things help you focus more on the game,” he said.

Keeping scores

Backed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the tournament saw participation from 20 men’s and 19 women’s teams. India remained unbeaten throughout, proving their dominance on the global stage. The men’s team topped Group A with four wins, including a nail-biting 42-37 victory against Nepal, before defeating Sri Lanka in the quarter-finals and South Africa in the semi-finals. Similarly, the women’s team also remained undefeated, winning all three group-stage matches before overcoming Bangladesh in the quarter-finals and South Africa in the semi-finals.