Global devotees unite in virtual yagnas to mark consecration

In a groundbreaking initiative, devotees of Lord Ram are actively engaging in virtual yagnas, seamlessly connecting with ancient Vedic practices from the comfort of their homes. Spearheaded by the Vedic Sadhana Foundation, one of a kind interactive and immersive app designed to bring these age-old rituals to the fingertips of users has orchestrated an ambitious plan of 18 lakh yagnas leading up to the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Participants have committed to a solemn vow, pledging to perform a yagna every day until January 22. Virtual yajna being performed in different parts of the world.

Priyanka Anand, CEO of the foundation, reflects on the significance of this historic occasion, stating, “This is not just another temple; this is the establishment of civilization once again. To mark this moment, we are collectively organising virtual yagnas using the Sadhana app.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Anand emphasises the app’s unique ability to facilitate mental yagna performances, allowing participants to engage in the ritual without the need for physical ingredients. With mantras playing in the background, users can seamlessly tap on the virtual ingredients, making the entire experience both immersive and spiritually enriching.

She adds, “Ramayana, the epic, has been marked by yagna. Ram was born in yagna. Ravana also did so many yagnas, so in totality, they hold very great significance. To help people partake in this ancient tradition in the digital age, we have introduced virtual yagnas.” The app, conceived by Om Swami, monk and author, aims to revive the Vedas and Sanatan Dharma, providing users with a comprehensive experience that includes mantra chanting, abhishekam of deities, and sadhana.

Sharing her experience of using the nine-minute-long yagna, Swati Gunwant, an accountant based in Canada says, “I stay on a beautiful island named St. John’s, Canada, which is mostly covered with snow during the winter. Performing a physical yajna outside is an impossibility. Virtual yagnas provided me a lifetime opportunity to partake in welcoming Ram.” Another participant, Meera Goswami from Delhi, praises “the divine experience” of daily practice, noting “the positive impact on mental health and the sense of discipline and commitment fostered through mantra chanting.”.