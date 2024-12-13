D. Gukesh makes history as the Youngest World Chess Champion but father's heartwarming reaction takes the real prize!

Eighteen-year-old D. Gukesh has created history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, joining the ranks of India's legendary Viswanathan Anand as only the second Indian to achieve this monumental honour. Gukesh's victory came after reigning champion Ding Liren of China made a crucial error on the 55th move, Rf2, in the final classical game of the match. D. Gukesh with his father

However, it was not just the game that captured hearts, but the emotional reaction of Gukesh’s father, which quickly went viral. Standing outside the match hall, Gukesh's father was seen eagerly waiting for the news of his son's fate. As soon as the sound of applause filled the air, signalling Gukesh’s victory, his father’s face lit up with joy. Overcome with emotion, he made a phone call to share the news. The heartwarming moment didn’t end there; he hurriedly left the room and rushed to embrace his son. The father-son hug, full of love and years of sacrifice, captured the pure essence of their journey and moved the entire nation.

Gukesh’s triumph also drew praise from notable figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Tendulkar and Prime Minister Modi, who all celebrated his success. “Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination. His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours,” tweeted PM Modi and others followed suit.

Many celebrities also congratulated the young winner. Kamal Haasan, R. Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, and Chiranjeevi alongside Jr NTR, Arjun Kapoor, Dhanush, and Navya Nanda praised the 18-year-old prodigy for his remarkable achievement. While these wishes are a measure of Gukesh's unprecedented success, the tender moment between father and son struck a chord with people all across India, symbolising not just victory in chess, but the incredible bond between a parent and child. That was what made this victory truly unforgettable!