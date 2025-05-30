Harry Maguire after meeting Manchester United fans in India: ‘Their excitement reminds you why MUFC is a unique club’

There was no mistaking the roar of the crowd as Manchester United’s Harry Maguire stepped onto a football pitch in Mumbai on Thursday. Alongside teammates Diogo Dalot and André Onana, the England defender was greeted by a wave of excited fans — their energy loud, proud, and unmistakably Indian. “It’s incredible to see the love for the club here. You can really feel the energy and excitement from the fans Manchester United has fans all over the world, and India is no different,” Maguire told us right after engaging in a lively football session with local children as part of United We Play, a grassroots initiative by Apollo Tyres in collaboration with the club. Harry MAguire was in Mumbai on Thursday

While the trio’s appearance drew hundreds of supporters, the highlight of their day was interacting with young aspiring footballers. “I think it’s really important to give children opportunities, not just in football, but in everyday life. So it is amazing to come here and play with the children today and just to see how much happiness and enjoyment they’re having. Seeing their happiness, that excitement — it reminds you what this game is really about,” added the 32-year-old centre back.

The event also gave the footballers a taste of local culture — quite literally. The players were seen enjoying Mumbai’s iconic street snack, vada pav, in between sessions. “We’ve had a great time here,” Maguire said.

While India still remains a cricket loving country, Harry spoke about the country's love for football and the changing landscape of other sports. “I know cricket is a massive sport here. its a big sport in England too, and there’s always been a great India-England rivalry. But the love for football here is real. Everyone I have spoken to, since I have come here love their football. Everyone watches the Premier League and so, I am sure if given the right opportunities that love (for the sport) will get bigger and bigger.”

The love here, also reminded Harry, about the kind of fanbase Manchester United has and despite a challenging and a disappointing year, Harry remains optimistic about the future. “Everything has to be improved upon, of course. The Premier League is demanding, and we know changes will happen — a lot of players might leave. A lot of players might join,” he said candidly. “But when you visit places like this, it reminds you why this club is special. The fans, the support — it’s unique. Its in times like these that fanbases and their loyalties are tested, and now its our turn to give something back to them to smile about,” he said.

“Manchester United is one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world. The fans make the club what it is. When you see fans here, we really feel that support back home too — and that’s why it’s the greatest club in the world,” he signs off.