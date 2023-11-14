Helping children become leaders of tomorrow

Children's Day is a special occasion dedicated to celebrating the young minds that hold the power to shape the future of our country. It is a day to recognize the unique perspectives, ideas, and potential that children possess. On the occasion of Children’s Day today, we speak to young kids and professionals who have stepped forward to share their vision for the country and cultivate the minds. Children's Day

Devangana Jain, 16 years old

Devangana Jain

“As a 16 year old citizen of today, gearing up to be tomorrow’s change maker, my vision of India would be for it to have safer cities to live in, aggressive clean energy programs, balanced development keeping in mind the impact on the environment and in tune with the World’s Sustainability Goals, to have conducive environments for innovation and with all children growing up with a sense of pride in India’s art, heritage and culture. “

Shabad Singh Bedi, 12 years old

Shabad Singh Bedi

“I would like to see India truly embody its true spirit of diversity for all genders and religion and hope that we all come together and work on sustainability, being planet positive and leave a better place for the generations to follow. “

Sumaira Bajaj, 8 years old

Sumaira Bajaj

“I want to imagine a place where everyone is educated and there is no poverty. When on the roads I see people begging for food and money, I feel very bad about it. India should be a place where everyone can explore their interests and dreams. Where we all can work together to protect our environment which includes safety and security from diseases, pollution, crime, and war. One thing we do a lot in our school which we should all do daily is Meditation and Mindfulness because everyone’s mental health and inner peace are most important to achieve growth of our country. I want India to be the happiest place in the world.”

Prof Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director and Senior Pediatrician, Apollo Hospitals Group

Anupam Sibal

“As a pediatrician, I dream of a day where every child will get a boundless opportunity to grow and develop in keeping with her or his genetic potential through appropriate nutrition, protection from preventable diseases through vaccination, a school and home environment that is nurturing with a provision of all the basic needs.”

Manika Sharma, Director, The Shri Ram Schools

Manika Sharma

“My vision for India is to be the most advanced in terms of technological innovation and a world leader in sustainable development. We must raise children who are self aware, resilient, compassionate and importantly catch the youth to propel forward. Its those under 30 who will have a fire in their belly so as an educationist i am reaching our to CEO’s and decision makers to give them that one chance! Diversity of educational opportunities are the best now, let us use them well to make INDIA @2040 shining and we are the future of India so let us build a better tomorrow!”

