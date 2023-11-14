close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Helping children become leaders of tomorrow

Helping children become leaders of tomorrow

ByMadhupriti Mitra, Sanchita Kalra
Nov 14, 2023 12:24 PM IST

On the occasion of Children’s Day today, we speak to young kids and professionals who have stepped forward to share their vision for the country

Children's Day is a special occasion dedicated to celebrating the young minds that hold the power to shape the future of our country. It is a day to recognize the unique perspectives, ideas, and potential that children possess. On the occasion of Children’s Day today, we speak to young kids and professionals who have stepped forward to share their vision for the country and cultivate the minds.

Children's Day
Children's Day

Devangana Jain, 16 years old

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
Devangana Jain
Devangana Jain

“As a 16 year old citizen of today, gearing up to be tomorrow’s change maker, my vision of India would be for it to have safer cities to live in, aggressive clean energy programs, balanced development keeping in mind the impact on the environment and in tune with the World’s Sustainability Goals, to have conducive environments for innovation and with all children growing up with a sense of pride in India’s art, heritage and culture. “

Shabad Singh Bedi, 12 years old

Shabad Singh Bedi
Shabad Singh Bedi

“I would like to see India truly embody its true spirit of diversity for all genders and religion and hope that we all come together and work on sustainability, being planet positive and leave a better place for the generations to follow. “

Sumaira Bajaj, 8 years old

Sumaira Bajaj
Sumaira Bajaj

“I want to imagine a place where everyone is educated and there is no poverty. When on the roads I see people begging for food and money, I feel very bad about it. India should be a place where everyone can explore their interests and dreams. Where we all can work together to protect our environment which includes safety and security from diseases, pollution, crime, and war. One thing we do a lot in our school which we should all do daily is Meditation and Mindfulness because everyone’s mental health and inner peace are most important to achieve growth of our country. I want India to be the happiest place in the world.”

Prof Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director and Senior Pediatrician, Apollo Hospitals Group

Anupam Sibal
Anupam Sibal

“As a pediatrician, I dream of a day where every child will get a boundless opportunity to grow and develop in keeping with her or his genetic potential through appropriate nutrition, protection from preventable diseases through vaccination, a school and home environment that is nurturing with a provision of all the basic needs.”

Manika Sharma, Director, The Shri Ram Schools

Manika Sharma
Manika Sharma

“My vision for India is to be the most advanced in terms of technological innovation and a world leader in sustainable development. We must raise children who are self aware, resilient, compassionate and importantly catch the youth to propel forward. Its those under 30 who will have a fire in their belly so as an educationist i am reaching our to CEO’s and decision makers to give them that one chance! Diversity of educational opportunities are the best now, let us use them well to make INDIA @2040 shining and we are the future of India so let us build a better tomorrow!”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out