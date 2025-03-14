Holi 2025 | Sanjana Sanghi: Looking forward to a house full of guests, playing with colours, dancing to Bollywood songs

Actor Sanjana Sanghi is celebrating Holi at home after five long years and is “thrilled” to experience everything she missed in Mumbai during this time. She tells us, “I especially made sure to come back (to Delhi) this year because just being able to take gulaal and put it on my parents’ face is something I really missed. My brother too doesn’t live in Delhi; he lives in New York. So, this year, I wanted to be here with my family.” Sanjana Sanghi will playing Holi at home after five years.

The actor, much like her growing up years, will celebrate the festival with friends and family members today. The 28-year-old, last seen in the coming of age romantic comedy Woh Bhi Din The (2024), will be hosting a party at her residence which will be attended by over 30 guests.

Sanjana Sanghi will indulge in playing Holi until evening.

Talking about her festive plans, she says, “I am looking forward to a full house, playing with colours and dancing to Bollywood songs. Butter chicken and naan is my favourite Delhi ka khana so I’ve asked my father to get lots of that!”

While Sanjana is settled well in Mumbai, she’s always tried to bring in the essence of Delhi flavour to her Mumbai Holi parties.

She recalls, “In Delhi, Holi isn’t just about colours. There are all sorts of things thrown at each other, so I made sure to have everything ready that one might need. I even set up a water pipe on the terrace of my home in Mumbai so everyone could get drenched. Another memorable moment was trying to cook butter chicken while video calling my parents for guidance, attempting to make it on my own.”

She adds, “Holi in Delhi used to be quite messy. But, it was in Mumbai that I learned about flower Holi and organic gulaal.”

The actor who is looking forward to playing Holi until sunset reflects, “Its’s such an odd thing about growing up and building your life (away from your parents) that those things which you take for granted, you miss the most.”