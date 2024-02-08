How will they ‘knot’ have said yes?

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff Singer Armaan Malik proved he’s a die-hard romantic when he popped the question to long-time girlfriend, influencer Aashna Shroff, in August last year. Captioning the pictures that won (and broke!) millions of hearts, he wrote, “And our forever has only just begun.” A month later, Malik released a video of the proposal with his song—Kasam Se—which he calls a “musical love letter” to his better half. On Propose Day, here’s a roundup of some of the dreamiest and cutest celeb proposals from recent times that are sure to make you swoon.

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson

When actor Ed Westwick kneeled down with a ring in front of actor Amy Jackson at a hanging mountain bridge in Switzerland last month, the moment became a lesson in destination proposals. “Hell yes,” Jackson captioned the post, while Westwick wrote, “I hit the jackpot.” The bridge walkway where the actors stood, dressed in their ski gear, hangs 3,000m high between the ViewPoint in Les Diablerets and Scex Rouge in Gstaad.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion

Roses, kisses, cake, a double-diamond ring—actor Patrick Schwarzenegger ticked all the boxes when he popped the question to model Abby Champion in December last year. The two, who had been dating since 2015, announced their engagement on social media with the caption, “Forever and ever.” The pictures showed a giant heart display made of roses on the beach and a celebratory cake with a photo of the happy couple.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

“From saying yes on the 19th and getting married on 24th Dec. That was quick,” wrote makeup artist Sshura Khan on Instagram, days after marrying producer Arbaaz Khan. In the clip she posted, Arbaaz could be seen taking her by surprise by going down on one knee with a huge bouquet of flowers in hand. As she gushed and blushed, the pair exchanged a warm hug, with Arbaaz’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, son Arhaan, and others rooting for them.

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone

It was a ‘pizza proposal’ for singer-songwriter Charlie Puth and his long-time girlfriend, digital marketing and PR coordinator Brooke Sansone, in September last year. Puth shared photos of the pair celebrating with some pizza and wine at Lucali restaurant, a celebrity hotspot in NYC. He wrote in the caption, “I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself, and it is all because of you, Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.” The pictures show Sansone’s stunning teardrop-shaped ring.

Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga

Actor Malvika Raaj introduced her then-fiancé, Pranav Bagga, to the world in August last year. The businessman proposed to Raaj in Cappadocia, Turkey, amid hot air balloons. “I had no clue about his proposal plans. In fact, I thought we were going for a hot air balloon ride. Pranav totally surprised me when he pulled out the ring. It was a very cute moment which will stay in my mind and heart forever,” Raaj, who got married to Bagga in November, told us in an interview.