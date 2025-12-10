HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 December 2025 in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida

#StepUp What: Pūrva Samīra – A Japanese Tribute to Odissi ft Kaori Naka, Haruko Tanaka, Ayako Sakina, Yukie Satto & Sachiko Murakami Gram it: People feed the migratory seagulls at Yamuna, in the Capital. As part of the larger project to to address the pollution in the river and clean it, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is in the process of finalising a consultant for the Sewerage Master Plan (SWP) 2043. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: A Space Between Selves – Artworks of Cop Shiva, Pattabi Raman, and Sunanda Khajuria

Where: Art Heritage, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: November 21 to January 3, 2026

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk What: Kelucharan Mohapatra Memorial Lecture | Digital Bodies Human Souls: Reimagining the language of dance through emerging technologies and the lens of AI – Anita Ratnam

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies What: 2nd IntraPac India – Packaging & Processing

Where: India Expo Centre & Mart, Plot No 23-25 & 27-29 Knowledge Park – II, Greater Noida

When: December 10 to 13

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)

#LitTalk What: The Golden Road – How Ancient India Transformed the World by William Dalrymple

Where: Multipurpose Hall, INTACH, 71 Lodhi Estate

When: December 10

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Pritish Narula Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: December 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: Yellow Blossom Winter Edit

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Nizamuddin

When: December 10

Timing: 10am to 9pm

Entry: ₹50 (Adults) & ₹25 (Children between 5 to 12)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)