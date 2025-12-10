HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 December 2025 in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida
Wednesday, Dec 10 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!
#StepUp
What: Pūrva Samīra – A Japanese Tribute to Odissi ft Kaori Naka, Haruko Tanaka, Ayako Sakina, Yukie Satto & Sachiko Murakami
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: A Space Between Selves – Artworks of Cop Shiva, Pattabi Raman, and Sunanda Khajuria
Where: Art Heritage, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: November 21 to January 3, 2026
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Kelucharan Mohapatra Memorial Lecture | Digital Bodies Human Souls: Reimagining the language of dance through emerging technologies and the lens of AI – Anita Ratnam
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: 2nd IntraPac India – Packaging & Processing
Where: India Expo Centre & Mart, Plot No 23-25 & 27-29 Knowledge Park – II, Greater Noida
When: December 10 to 13
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Golden Road – How Ancient India Transformed the World by William Dalrymple
Where: Multipurpose Hall, INTACH, 71 Lodhi Estate
When: December 10
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Pritish Narula Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Yellow Blossom Winter Edit
Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Nizamuddin
When: December 10
Timing: 10am to 9pm
Entry: ₹50 (Adults) & ₹25 (Children between 5 to 12)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)