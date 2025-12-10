Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 December 2025 in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida

    Wednesday, Dec 10 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!

    Published on: Dec 10, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #StepUp

    What: Pūrva Samīra – A Japanese Tribute to Odissi ft Kaori Naka, Haruko Tanaka, Ayako Sakina, Yukie Satto & Sachiko Murakami

    Gram it: People feed the migratory seagulls at Yamuna, in the Capital. As part of the larger project to to address the pollution in the river and clean it, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is in the process of finalising a consultant for the Sewerage Master Plan (SWP) 2043. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Gram it: People feed the migratory seagulls at Yamuna, in the Capital. As part of the larger project to to address the pollution in the river and clean it, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is in the process of finalising a consultant for the Sewerage Master Plan (SWP) 2043. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 10

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: A Space Between Selves – Artworks of Cop Shiva, Pattabi Raman, and Sunanda Khajuria

    Where: Art Heritage, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 21 to January 3, 2026

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Kelucharan Mohapatra Memorial Lecture | Digital Bodies Human Souls: Reimagining the language of dance through emerging technologies and the lens of AI – Anita Ratnam

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 10

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: 2nd IntraPac India – Packaging & Processing

    Where: India Expo Centre & Mart, Plot No 23-25 & 27-29 Knowledge Park – II, Greater Noida

    When: December 10 to 13

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: The Golden Road – How Ancient India Transformed the World by William Dalrymple

    Where: Multipurpose Hall, INTACH, 71 Lodhi Estate

    When: December 10

    Timing: 4.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Pritish Narula Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: December 10

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Yellow Blossom Winter Edit

    Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Nizamuddin

    When: December 10

    Timing: 10am to 9pm

    Entry: 50 (Adults) & 25 (Children between 5 to 12)

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 10 December 2025 In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida
    News/Htcity/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 10 December 2025 In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes