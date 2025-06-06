200-year-old condom with erotic art goes on display in Amsterdam

The Netherlands’ national museum has a new object on display that merges art with Amsterdam’s infamous Red Light District — a nearly 200-year-old condom, emblazoned with erotic art. The Rijksmuseum said in a statement that the playful prophylactic, believed to be made around 1830 from a sheep’s appendix, “depicts both the playful and the serious side of sexual health”. The artefact was bought for €1,000 (nearly ₹ 1 lakh INR) at an auction in Haarlem last November and is now the centrepiece of the ongoing exhibition in the Netherlands.(Photo: Kelly Schenk/Rijksmuseum via AP)

This artefact is part of an exhibition titled Safe Sex? that showcases 19th century sex work. The condom, possibly a souvenir from a brothel, is decorated with an erotic image of a nun and three clergymen.

The condom is on display at The Netherlands’ national museum until the end of November.(Photo: Kelly Schenk/ AP)

The phrase ‘This is my choice’ is written along the sheath in French. According to the museum, it is a reference to the Pierre-Auguste Renoir painting The Judgment of Paris, which depicts the Trojan prince Paris judging a beauty contest between three goddesses.

