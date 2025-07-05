26th Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army honours the families of Kargil war heroes in special outreach programme

As part of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations, the Indian Army launched a nationwide outreach initiative to honour the valour and sacrifices of the Kargil War heroes and express heartfelt gratitude to their Next of Kin (NoK). This meaningful effort was not only a tribute to the fallen heroes but also a reaffirmation of the Army's enduring bond with their families. Indian Army's outreach programme on 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas

Captain Anuj Nayyar's mother Meena Nayyar

In the Delhi NCR region, the Indian Army conducted solemn and dignified ceremonies in memory of the Kargil Bravehearts. Designated Army personnel visited the homes of bravehearts, including Major RS Adhikari, Maha Vir Chakra of 18 GRENADIERS at Palam, Captain Anuj Nayyar, Maha Vir Chakra of 17 JAT at Vasudhra Enclave, New Delhi, Major CB Dwivedi, Sena Medal of 315 Field Regiment at Dwarka, Lance Naik Mangat Singh, Mentioned in Despatches of 18 GARHWAL RIFLES at Dwarka, Havildar Tam Bahadur Chhetri, Sena Medal of 1 NAGA at Dwarka, Rifleman Anusuya Prasad, Vir Chakra of 18 GARHWAL RIFLES at Dwarka, Captain Amit Verma of 9 MAHAR at Punjabi Bagh, Captain Kanad Bhattacharya, Sena Medal of 8 SIKH at Noida, UP and Lance Naik Bachan Singh of 2 RAJPUTANA RIFLES at Muzaffarnagar, UP. At each location, the Next of Kin were presented with commemorative mementos and a heartfelt letter of gratitude from the Indian Army.

Lance Naik Mangat Singh's family

During these emotional visits, Army personnel delivered moving eulogies, recounting the ultimate sacrifice made by these fallen heroes. These moments were filled with deep pride and solemn reflection. The families expressed sincere appreciation for the Army's remembrance and ongoing support, recognizing that such gestures bring strength and assurance that their loved ones' sacrifices will never be forgotten. For many, the ceremonies served as a powerful reminder that the bravery of their family members continues to be honoured by a grateful nation.

Havildar Tam Bahadur Chhetri's wife

The Indian Army emphasised that these tributes were far more than ceremonial; they were a solemn affirmation that the courage and sacrifice of its fallen heroes will always be remembered. Their families will forever remain an integral part of the Army fraternity. Through this outreach initiative, the Army reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to preserving the legacy of its bravehearts, ensuring their stories continue to inspire generations to come.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26.