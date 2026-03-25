9 days 9 DUSU presidents: Navratri Delhi University style

Navratri celebrations at Delhi University have yet again taken a powerful and contemporary spin. Moving beyond the traditional festivities, the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) has revived its unique initiative where it introduces nine female students to step into the role of its president, one on each day for all nine days of the Navratri. This effort received an overwhelming response the last time, and this year saw over 5,000 applications. Applicants were asked to reflect on three key questions: ‘Why do you want to become the president?’ ‘What will you do as the president for a day?’ and ‘How can Gen Z women represent Indian democracy?’ Based on the responses to these questions, a jury shortlisted nine students. Sakshi Sharma, a first-year student of BSc (Life Science) at Ramjas College, filled in the role of the president on the first day.

“The idea is to send a message across the university that today’s Gen Z women are leaders and have a powerful voice to share,” says Aryan Maan, DUSU president, adding, “Ever since the first two days of this initiative was carried out on campus, there are so many female students who are reaching out to share that they wished they had also registered. Such is the feeling seeing their fellow students feel empowered and sit in the president’s chair with such confidence.”

“More than anyone, my dad was visibly happy and excited that I was selected. He drove me himself to the DUSU office on the day,” says Sakshi Sharma, who filled in the role of the president on the first day. A first-year student of BSc (Life Science) at Ramjas College, she adds, “All my friends accompanied me and then as I sat on the president’s chair it felt surreal. Soon, I got on with work and went on to listen to students’ concerns from canteen and sports facilities to hygiene of girls’ washroom across campus and the need for basics like tampons availability. I even met with the principals of a few colleges. The entire day felt empowering and has given me confidence, taught me how to lead and take decisions on my feet. The reason I had applied for this opportunity was because I carry this desire in me to represent my fellow women. Also, I want to prove that the Gen Z can also participate in democracy and do it well. This experience has inspired me to do more for women’s power in the future,” adds Sakshi.

Day two saw Vanshika Jangra, a second-year BA Programme student at Motilal Nehru College, take charge and dive straight into an issue close to many students’ hearts. “I got to the office at 11am and first took a few moments to realise the expectations I had to carry on the day. When I was thinking what is the first thing I would like to work on, it was mental health as there have so many incidents of students taking their lives in recent times in DU,” says Vanshika, adding, “Right now, if a student is going through mental health issues, they can sign up for therapy sessions on campus that is for three days. I passed a memorandum to increase the counselling sessions from three to five days a week, across North and South campuses. It gave me a sense of fulfilment. Then, as the DU fest season is going on, a few students from Hansraj College came up to the office to request help as they were struggling with budgets for their fest, so helping them through that was also nice as usually we are on the other side of the fence attending these fest.”

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