Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
A celebration of artistic journeys: Garden of Dreams

BySanchita Kalra
Mar 18, 2025 04:41 PM IST

Art critics and collectors came together in the Capital recently for the exhibition, Garden of Dreams.

Amrita Kochhar and Maya Burman

Curated by Amrita Kochhar at Navya Naveli Gallery, it showcased the artistic journey of artist Maya Burman — from her early works dating back to the ’90s to her contemporary creations.

Kochhar said, “Her art is like poetry—poetry in color. It carries shades of fantasy, a dreamlike, childlike essence. The interplay of colors, along with the intricate motifs she uses, brings her world to life—children playing with a ball, surrounded by fruits and lush garden greens.”

Burman added, “Those eighteen works I did for the show are very specific. While working on the film Maya, the Golden Light, I went through all my paintings from the last 25 years. I could see a ssignificant change between the work I did in the '90s and my work today. I also realize that what has been made cannot be done again. My hand, my imagination, and my sensibility are completely different. I decided to mix my earlier work with my current paintings, creating a dialogue between two periods of my life.”

Among those in attendance were artists Jayasri Burman, Jatin Das, and others.

