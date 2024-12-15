A new trend sweeping cafe culture: Coffee shops become the new hub for gigs

Have you ever thought of groovin’ and vibin’ with a hot cuppa? Several DJs in India, inspired by gigs across Amsterdam and Berlin, are now hosting small-scale gigs with cosy gatherings inside coffee shops. Patrick Topping, a UK-based DJ, first came up with this concept six months ago, which deviates from the usual nightclub culture. New York-based DJ Isaiah Hattix playing at a coffee shop. Several DJs around the world, especially from Los Angeles, Berlin and Amsterdam, have been the trendsetters.

DJ Tanishq, who jammed at Corridor Seven Coffee Roasters in Nagpur on December 8, is among the first Indian DJs to explore this concept. Talking about the gig, the 23-year-old shares, “It was the first time I had seen a coffee shop with bouncers. [The turnout was so good that] despite a full house, people were still standing outside the cafe to get in. For a tier-2 city like Nagpur, it’s unimaginable. So now, we’re doing a 10-city tour!”

Unwind hour

He also took to Instagram to share a Reel from the event, which became an instant hit and managed to gain over 2M likes. Talking about his intention behind hosting such an event, he continues, “I thought of turning a coffee shop into a nightclub. However, it was not a late-night event. We hosted it in the evening, from 6pm to 7pm, when people usually like to unwind and come for coffee dates.”

Alcohol-free gig

Nida, who also attempted the same concept and played at Nandan Coffee in Mumbai on a weekday, says she experienced a “good response”. “The event was aimed at bringing people together after work. It was catered to people who don’t necessarily want to consume alcohol but also unwind after work. So, we also saw many walk-ins as there was no entry fee. ” She adds, “Following the success of the event, I’ve received a lot of inquiries from coffee shops across Jaipur, Mumbai and Delhi.”

POV on tiny concerts

Yahvi and Parthivi Mariwala who run Nandan Coffee that hosted the mini-concert with Nida share, “We opened our place two months ago with the idea of an immersive experience, and wanted to combine the idea of music and coffee. Almost 60 people turned up after RSVP, and there were a lot of walk-ins, from the neighbourhood, as well.”

Aavika Chhawchharia, founder, Honey & Dough, who will also be hosting one such gig this month in New Delhi, further informs about the idea: “I have seen it in Reels from the US, and always thought something like this would work in India because of the Gen Z crowd, especially because of their choice of music. The vibe has shifted — with jazz and House, instead of Bollywood, dominating the coffee shop playlists.”

She continues, “If it goes well, we might start doing it regularly. While the coffee will definitely be served, food will be available depending on the turnout.”