Abhilash Thapliyal: I’ve grown up buying steel utensils on Dhanteras!

Actor Abhilash Thapliyal's love for #DilliWaliDiwali comes alive as he visits Dilli Haat, INA with HT City, and recalls his Dhanteras celebrations while growing up. Popular for his characters in web series such as Aspirants and SK Sir Ki Class, the 35-year-old says, “I’m from Uttarakhand, where Aipan art has intricate designs. Bachpan mein, we used to sit for hours to painstakingly make the rangoli with hands. For yellow we’d use haldi and atta for white. Woh complexity mein khoobsurati thi… Now, you get stencils for the same. Aapko ab artist hone ki zarurat nahin hai. If you have money, you can simply buy these kits and you’re done. That’s not wrong lekin haath se banane ka maza hi kuch aur hota tha.” Abhilash Thapliyal visits Dilli Haat INA, which was recently renovated under the aegis of Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation.(Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Abhilash shares how the world would go for jewellery shopping, but his family would prefer buying steel utensils on Dhanteras.(Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Zevar nahin bartan!

Growing up in a humble household, the actor shares, “Dhanteras par log bolte thay ki zevar khareedne chahiye par humare paas itne paise hi nahin hote thay. Toh hum steel ke bartan khareedte thay jismein one thaali, one glass and one spoon hota tha. Ab bhi [after becoming popular] at my house, we celebrate Diwali the same way... Even today we buy steel utensils on Dhanteras.”

Abhilash marvels the variety of diyas available in the market today, but confesses that his family still lights earthern diyas using hand rolled wicks,(Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Mitti ke diye

“Woh jo mitti ke diyon mein tael daal kar jalate thay, that’s my memory of Dhanteras and Diwali,” reminisces Thapliyal, adding, “Today you can even get different kinds of diyas, be it in ceramic or metal. The earthen ones aren’t used as much par aaj bhi hum wohi jalate hain. I must be sounding ancient, but I’m not (laughs)! Just that our experience of Diwali was very different and everything has changed in Delhi... Pehle humare yahan Dhanteras pe do cheezein zaroor aati thi — kheel and sugar ke khilaune. I still remember those.”

Abhilash turns on his goofy mode while sharing his nostalgia of Diwali celebrations in Delhi.(Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Delhi-style dating & college days

Recalling his college days, the actor says, “I last visited Dilli Haat in 2012, with my then-girlfriend (now wife) Anubhooti Panda. We both were in college then, and found everything so expensive ki hum aaye, humne dekha aur hum nikal liye (laughs).”

