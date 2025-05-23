Actor Dipannita Sharma: Feel proud to be part of India, where brave soldiers are protecting us

Dil diya hai jaan bhi denge, aye watan tere liye — the song from the film Karma (1986) plays in the background as actor Dipannita Sharma walks towards India Gate. Almost as a reflex, she salutes looking towards the iconic monument. Actor Dipannita Sharma visited India Gate, on her recent trip to Delhi, and paid a heartfelt tribute to Indian soldiers. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

“I feel so proud to be part of this country where we have such brave soldiers who have been protecting us. Sometimes, we don’t even know what’s going on at the borders and yet live in peace with our families because our soldiers are safeguarding our country and its people,” she muses during her recent trip to the Capital, which marked her theatrical debut on stage as part of a play titled Ishwar.

Having debuted in Bollywood with the 2002 film 16 December, where she played an Indian officer, she has the highest regard for those who serve the nation. Post recent tensions at the Indo-Pak border, visiting India Gate has a new meaning for Dipannita now. “It gives me goosebumps as I recall that just before I boarded the flight to Delhi, at the Mumbai airport I met a young woman who approached me to appreciate my work in a short film. As we started chatting, she showed me a gorgeous picture with her husband, to whom she was married when 23-24 years old; a year or two later, her husband was called to the Siachen border. Before going, the young soldier told his wife that he knew his seniors had not returned from this posting and gave her strength to move on if he didn’t return... He didn’t return,” shares the 45-year-old, adding, “As she narrated her life story in a composed manner, I was teary-eyed and filled with pride for our soldiers and their spouses who live and lay their lives for the country. I am now trying to reach out to the young lady on social media.”

“The feeling [of pride] is so alive. In my heart and head, I saw India Gate and paid a tribute to all our soldiers,” Dipannita says.

Training for her role, in the movie 16 December, is also steeped in her memory. She recounts, “I learnt how to hold a gun and the posture of a commando, among other things... Had it not been the character of a strong, resilient woman, who is also an Indian officer, I wouldn’t have made my debut back then.”

Dramatic Debut

A scene from the play Ishwar, directed by Atul Satya Koushik, which was recently staged in Delhi and Mumbai.(Photo: The Films and Theatre Society)

Dipannita portrays the mythological character of Sita, in the play Ishwar. “But this Sita is not a damsel in distress,” she shares, as she looks back on the time she performed in a stage play for the first time ever. “I was in class 2 or 3, and played an old woman with my back bent and paan stains around my mouth. This play was written by my Aaita (maternal grandmother in Assamese) and directed by my mother. From then till now, one thing has remained a constant — butterflies in the stomach before going on the stage (smiles)!”

Dipannita Sharma is an alumna of Delhi University. She studied History (Hons) at Indraprastha College For Women. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Batch of '98

The actor, who hails from the Northeast, reminisces the good old days when she was pursuing graduation from Delhi University's Indraprastha College For Women and “the same year took part in Miss India”. Recalling her #CampusKeDin, she shares: “It was my first evening out in Delhi as a hosteller and I visited India Gate along with other college mates for the first time. After that we started visiting quite often and would bring rice, dal and vegetables to have dinner in picnic style, followed by ice cream from the carts that are always around this area. Sometimes, we would head to Connaught Place after dinner to grab a hot chocolate fudge. Those college days were so fun!”

