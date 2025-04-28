Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies!

Oreo, a three months old male Indie pup is one who is almost always bursting with energy. A lovable soul, he has an ever-wagging tail! Rescued from a lonely, dangerous street where he was being attacked by adult dogs, he has now blossomed into a playful puppy who thrives around people and soaks up every bit of affection. He enjoys home-cooked meals, treats, and dog food and not a fussy eater at all. With two shots of 9-in-1 and one anti-rabies vaccine already done, he is well on his way to a healthy start in life and looking for a forever home where he’ll be safe, loved, and shall never feel lost again. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9870153903. These lovable furballs in Delhi-NCR are looking for their forever family. Could you be the one to give them a loving home?

Bajrang is a four-month-old male kitten who is full of love and mischief. Rescued after their brave mother protected them from a dog attack, he is now thriving with a foster parent. He is litter-trained, and loves to eat dry food and jelly. A playful soul, he is fit and ready to be part of your family. His vaccinations will have to be done in due time. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9971267512.

Lily is a 45-day-old female Indie pup with the sweetest, most cuddly personality. Rescued from a highway where she was all alone, this tiny baby has already survived a lot and all she wants now is love, snuggles, and a place to call home. Lily is a little bundle of affection who will happily melt into your lap. She enjoys curd, dog food, and treats, and has already received her first 9-in-1 vaccination. If you’re looking for a gentle companion, Lily is waiting to meet you! To adopt, WhatsApp: 9810409380.

Coco, a two-month-old male Indie pup, has a heart full of love and a calm, friendly nature. Rescued last week from Dwarka, he is already showing signs of being the sweetest companion. This little guy enjoys milk, bread, and pedigree. He is very loving, friendly, and surprisingly calm for a pup his age. His vaccinations are pending. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9540835519

Luna is a gorgeous indie tabby kitten with a heart full of love, waiting for her happily ever after. Her story is heartbreaking as she was one of four kittens cruelly abandoned. Thankfully, a kind friend happened to rescue her just in time. While her siblings were quickly adopted, Luna was left behind simply for being a tabby. She is extremely affectionate, friendly with humans, cats, and even tiny kittens. She is litter trained, is not fussy with food and currently in foster care in Malviya Nagar. To adopt, Whatsapp: 9560720817

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com.

