Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Kulfi is a two-month-old indie puppy

Kulfi is a two-month-old indie puppy who was found alone in a park in Shakurpur, Delhi. Currently being looked after temporarily after her rescue, she is a tiny, affectionate pup who enjoys human attention and companionship. Dewormed and in good health, Kulfi is a gentle and playful baby who deserves the safety of a loving home rather than life on the streets. A family willing to give her care and warmth would be ideal for her. To adopt or foster, WhatsApp: 8826779850.

Luna is one-month-old.

Luna, a one-month-old indie puppy, is currently in Greater Noida. Rescued after being found alone on the streets, this tiny and affectionate pup is extremely loving, friendly, and enjoys cuddles. But as she is still very young, she has not yet been vaccinated. Luna is looking for a safe and caring forever home where she can grow up surrounded by love. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9973259863.

Chotku is a two-and-a-half-month-old indie dog

Chotku is a two-and-a-half-month-old indie dog. Born at a garbage dumping ground, along with his siblings, he has survived a tragic accident in which mud was dumped over him and the litter he belongs to. Only a few puppies survived. Chotku made it with a fractured bone, after which he was fostered for a month by kind rescuers who helped him recover. Now healthy, vaccinated, and full of playful energy, he is growing up to be an affectionate animal who loves human company. He is a perfect companion and is looking for a loving home where he can feel safe and be cared for. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9911091021.

Butter is a one-and-a-half-month-old male kitten