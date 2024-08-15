Amrit Udyan reopens at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi: Book your date! Here are the details

Delhi is all set to witness the return of the Spring cheer! Wondering how’s that possible during the August month? Well, it is indeed true as the gates of Amrit Udyan (former Mughal Gardens), at Rashtrapati Bhavan, are all set to reopen for general public. Flowers are in full bloom at Amrit Udyan, inside Rashtrapati Bhavan, which is all set to reopen for Udyan Utsav's second phase this year. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ /HT )

This reopening is part of the planned second phase of Udyan Utsav, spread over 15 acres, which was announced in the Capital earlier this year, in February. Now, with the Summer Annuals, the gardens have been turned into a landscaping marvel for visitors to witness the blooming of seasonal flowers specially Coleus, Celosia, Tuberose and several other rare varieties. “For this season, it’s going to be a summer garden with 37 species that can stand the harsh temperature of Delhi, during the times when gardening is impossible. This is especially for the gardening enthusiasts to witness,” says Avneesh Banswal, horticulturist at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sharing how he and his team managed to bring the vibrant flowers of Celosia Cristata and many other species into the flowering stage, he adds, “It has resemblance to Cock's comb, and I feel it’s difficult to bring this species to flower during this time."

The beauty of the new setups is sure to entice the visitors to the gardens. The new arrangements include a specially curated garden for the children, Bal Vatika, with a story of a 225-year-old Sheesham tree, a tree house, and Nature’s classroom. But all visitors mustn't leave without a special gift! “This time a new initiative has been taken. Visitors will be presented with an eco-friendly memento called Seed Paper," informs Navika Gupta, deputy press secretary to the President, explaining, "These are paper sheets infused with seeds, to encourage each visitor to create and nurture a green space at home. By sowing these papers, individuals can actively participate in promoting a greener planet.”

In comparison to the winter garden, the summer garden was a “bit easier” to set-up. “Maintenance of plants during summer is challenging as compared to the winters since these do require more irrigation schedule. The summer plants also need prevention from the scorching heat of May and June. So the selection of the species is done in a way that the plants that are chosen are hardy by nature and can tolerate the tough weather of Delhi during summers... Since it’s the monsoon season in Delhi, when it starts to rain we pay extra attention to the potted plants,” shares Banswal, encouraging all visitors to must check out the Bonsai Garden and the Circular Gardens, which are renowned for their rich variety of flora and fauna.

Visitors Must Note:

- Carry you digital visitor pass on your mobile phone along with a government ID proof

- Mobile phones are allowed but cameras (still and video both) are not allowed

- Eatables including paan, tobacco, cigarettes, and backpacks are not allowed

- Visitors are allowed to carry umbrellas, wallets, purses, handbags, water, and milk bottles for babies

- Food court is available inside

Catch It Live

What: Udyan Utsav 2024 Phase-II

Where: Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan (Entry from Gate 35 near North Avenue)

When: August 16 to September 15 (Closed on Mondays)

Timing: 10am to 6pm (Entry closes at 5.15pm)

Entry: Free (Booking link: visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in)

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat on the Yellow and Violet Lines (Shuttle Bus service available)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction