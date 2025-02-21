An eve of art and ecology: Opening of By Nature’s Force in New Delhi

The opening of By Nature’s Force held at Bikaner House, New Delhi, a solo exhibition by Chennai-based artist Vijay Pichumani, who’s known for his intricate woodcut prints and mixed-media creations, was inaugurated with great enthusiasm in the Capital recently. Artists Sajal Patra and Vijay Pichumani

The showcase meant to celebrate his evocative artworks drew art aficionados and collectors.

“Art has the power to spark meaningful conversations,” mused Vijay, adding, “Through this exhibition, I hope to inspire a deeper understanding of Nature’s delicate balance and our collective duty to preserve it.”