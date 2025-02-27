Menu Explore
An evening of visual dialogue between past and present

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2025 03:41 PM IST

Curated by Satyajit Dave, the showcase blended paintings, sculptural props and interactive pieces, exploring the tensions between tradition and modernity.

Art enthusiasts gathered for Ulatbansi, the debut solo exhibition of Yogesh Ramkrishna, inspired by Sant Kabir’s paradoxical poetry. Curated by Satyajit Dave, the showcase blended paintings, sculptural props and interactive pieces, exploring the tensions between tradition and modernity. Works such as Dreams for the Blind Eyes critiqued the hollow promises of power, while Theater of Distraction examined media’s influence. Through contradiction and satire, Ramkrishna’s art encouraged reflection on contemporary social and political themes. Among the attendees was artist GR Iranna, along with several others. H

