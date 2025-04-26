Art Diary | Clay, metal and memory collide as Baroda artists exhibit their works in Delhi

From narrative movement to mediatic realism, Baroda has a vibrant scene when it comes to artistic innovation. Embracing this wave of experimentalism is an exhibition in the city that has brought together work of 16 artists to push the boundaries of contemporary art using materials, techniques, and methods. This ongoing show is titled, Alchemy of Matter — New Materiality and Studio practices at Baroda. An artwork by Chander Prakash, which is displayed as part of the ongoing group exhibition in Delhi.

Vinod Daroz's artwork that's exhibited at the showcase.

Integrating unconventional materials into diverse forms of expression, the participating artists use materials as a medium of storytelling. In their hands, material is not just a tool but a language through which ideas, memories, and emotions are expressed. “The silver surface, intentionally left to oxidise, embraces the passage of time, allowing transformation to become part of the work,” says artist Vinod Daroz, who has integrated silver into ceramics exhibited here. He adds, “At the centre, the abstract form — drawn from temple iconography such as the garbhagriha and the shivling — embodies the generative power of dualities, honouring the sacred dance of creation.”

Another artist whose works are sure to intrigue the viewers is Rai David, who uses stoneware clay and iron nails to create ornamental sculptures. She shares, “Cross-cultural children, like myself, grow up navigating the complexities of identity. This personal journey deeply influenced my artistic practice. My latest method of creating ceramic sculptures explores the union of contrasting materials, such as clay and metal, each with its own distinct properties. By fusing these elements, I aim to reflect the beauty and tension of hybrid identities.”

Rai David's artworks are intriguing the viewers at the exhibition.

“Through this exhibition, The Lexicon Art gallery shifts focus from the end product of art to an examination of the studio practices of artists,” says Mamta Nath, gallerist, adding, “The show highlights the creative processes of the 16 artists from Baroda, ranging from mid-career established names to emerging masters, all impeccably skilled in their craft. The show offers an opportunity for exploration, and immersion into a novel realm of materials and ideas.” Curator Rahul Bhattacharya, adds, “This exhibition insists that materials are not mute — they argue, provoke, and remember. Artists are no longer illustrating politics, they’re embedding it into the grain of wood, the skin of clay, the weave of textile. The medium doesn’t represent the message. It is the message.”

Catch It Live

What: Alchemy of Matter — New Materiality and Studio practices at Baroda

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

On till: April 29

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Story by Tanvi Consul

