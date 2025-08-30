Art diary: Historic Ganesha sculptures enthrall Delhiites at an ongoing exhibition in IGNCA, Janpath

When Ganpati Bappa arrives, His presence resonates in myriad ways. For art lovers in Delhi, the celebrations this year include an evocative showcase — Vighneśvara Kutumba: Ganeśa and His Celestial Family. The ongoing exhibition, inaugurated on Ganesh Chaturthi, draws from the collection of British art historian and collector Lance Dane, and is on display at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). The exhibition on display presents rare Ganesha sculptures (dating from 12th to 20th century) from the Lance Dane collection, alongside paintings by K Viswanathan.

“For the first time, masterpieces from the Lance Dane collection are being presented on public view, with interpretive panels on selected life tales of Ganeśa,” says Shilpi Roy, assistant professor and in-charge of the Cultural Archives at IGNCA.

The exhibition spans works from the 12th to the 20th century. Dane, who devoted his life to documenting India’s sacred imagination, donated part of his collection to IGNCA’s Cultural Archives.

The showcase presents varied depictions of the elephant-headed deity — as the son of Shiva and Parvati and as Kartikeya’s brother — with medieval and contemporary bronze artworks highlighting regional interpretations. “The exhibits represent artistic expressions rooted in folk cultures and reaffirm the enduring relevance of divine kinship,” Roy explains, adding that IGNCA president Ram Bahadur Rai has stressed the importance of introducing younger generations to India’s cultural heritage.

Catch It Live

What: Vighneśvara Kutumbaḥ: Gaṇeśa and His Celestial Family

Where: Darshanam Gallery, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath

On till: September 5

Timing: 9am to 5.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath on the Violet Line

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction