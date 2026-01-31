Edit Profile
    Bharat Parv 2026 keeps Republic Day buzz alive with tableaux, food and a picture-perfect setting at Red Fort

    At Bharat Parv 2026, visitors are enjoying post Republic Day festivities at the Red Fort, with tableaux, food stalls, selfie spots and patriotic performances

    Published on: Jan 31, 2026 1:52 PM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    Young and old alike are soaking in the patriotic feels at the ongoing Bharat Parv 2026. With the Red Fort as the backdrop, this mela offers the Republic Day spectacle beyond Kartavya Path, drawing crowds from across the NCR! Here’s a glimpse of the selfie stops, food stalls, and patriotic beats at the venue

    The Bharat Parv 2026 festival opened to the public on January 27 and will run till today, January 31.
    Sneha Chaudhary, a DU student, spent the day exploring Bharat Parv with her friends.
    We’re giving points to each tableau basis what we like in the visuals, the concept, and everything. Our total scores will decide which tableau wins among our group. Sneha Chaudhary, Delhi University student
    This year’s Punjab tableau paid tribute to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.
    Kavita Maurya, a Delhi-based nurse, was excited to see the tableau from her hometown, Bihar.
    This time I told my parents, who are in Bihar, that I will see my state’s tableau up close. And I sent them a selfie, too! Kavita Mourya, Nurse
    The Maharashtra tableau, themed on Ganeshotsav, has been announced the winning state tableau of the 2026 Republic Day Parade.
    Ishita Chaurasiya, a Gurugram-based architect, enjoys the food at Bharat Parv with her friend.
    We’ve come from Gurugram and trying the regional dishes makes our trip totally worth it! Ishita Chaurasiya, Architect
    Bhagya Sharma, a Faridabad resident joined in the fun with a mime artiste.
    Chef Punit Xalxo at the Jharkhand food stall.
    Visitors here are excited to try Dumbu. This steamed dumpling is prepared with jaggery, coconut, and cardamom. Punit Xalxo,Head chef, Jharkhand stall

    -Inputs by Navlika Bhardwaj

