Bharat Parv 2026 keeps Republic Day buzz alive with tableaux, food and a picture-perfect setting at Red Fort

Young and old alike are soaking in the patriotic feels at the ongoing Bharat Parv 2026. With the Red Fort as the backdrop, this mela offers the Republic Day spectacle beyond Kartavya Path, drawing crowds from across the NCR! Here’s a glimpse of the selfie stops, food stalls, and patriotic beats at the venue
We’re giving points to each tableau basis what we like in the visuals, the concept, and everything. Our total scores will decide which tableau wins among our group.
Sneha Chaudhary, Delhi University student
This time I told my parents, who are in Bihar, that I will see my state’s tableau up close. And I sent them a selfie, too!
Kavita Mourya, Nurse
We’ve come from Gurugram and trying the regional dishes makes our trip totally worth it!
Ishita Chaurasiya, Architect
Visitors here are excited to try Dumbu. This steamed dumpling is prepared with jaggery, coconut, and cardamom.
Punit Xalxo,Head chef, Jharkhand stall