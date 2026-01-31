Bharat Parv 2026 keeps Republic Day buzz alive with tableaux, food and a picture-perfect setting at Red Fort

Young and old alike are soaking in the patriotic feels at the ongoing Bharat Parv 2026. With the Red Fort as the backdrop, this mela offers the Republic Day spectacle beyond Kartavya Path, drawing crowds from across the NCR! Here’s a glimpse of the selfie stops, food stalls, and patriotic beats at the venue

The Bharat Parv 2026 festival opened to the public on January 27 and will run till today, January 31.