Actor Amit Sadh: Old Delhi is like a planet in itself; it's stuck in a time space

On a Sunday morning in Delhi's spring, actor Amit Sadh takes a whiff of the cool breeze at the Yamuna River and then enters the magical world of Dilli 6 to sip on chai and relish nihari. “I often come to Delhi, and go for racing on the tracks in Noida. But this time, I wanted to revisit Old Delhi. It’s charm is fascinating,” says actor Amit Sadh, who was born in the Capital. Actor Amit Sadh breathes in fresh, cool air at the Yamuna river during Delhi's spring season. (Photo: Vineet Vohra)

I wanted to revisit Old Delhi. It’s charm is fascinating!

‘Delhi has adopted me’

Popular for portraying the character of Kabir Sawant in Abhishek Bachchan-starrer web series Breathe, Sadh says, “I went to the Yamuna… didn’t know that it has become so popular for honeymooners or married couples. I spotted so of them clicking photos. I had a great time!”

The morning chill in the air compelled him to keep on his jacket. “Delhi is so nice at this time. It’s not even polluted,” adds the 45-year-old, stating, “I always say, and it's true: Delhi has adopted me.”

Actor Amit Sadh shares how he used to travel all the way from Connaught Place to Old Delhi, back in the day when he was working as a salesman at a shoe store in the city. (Photo: Vineet Vohra)

From CP to Purani Dilli

“Old Delhi is a world that I feel is stuck in a time space. It’s like a planet in itself,” says the actor recounting his shooting days from the web series Breathe 3... The bylanes catapult him to the time when he visited the Walled City for the first time in life. “I used to work as a salesman at a shoe store at Connaught Place, and every Saturday my friends and I would visit Purani Dilli to experience the life here and have a nice meal!”

How can one say no to garma garam chai when the receding winter adds a chill to Delhi's spring season. Amit couldn't say no, either! (Photo: Vineet Vohra)

Chai Ki Chuski

When the nip in the air makes the chill unnoticeable, it’s time to hold and feel the warmth of ek garam chai. “I don’t drink tea waise,” confesses Sadh, candidly sharing that he still accepted to try a freshly brewed hot cuppa because “yahan ke log hi itne achhe hain, itne pyaar se poocha toh maine pee li.” His childlike smile makes his statement believable!

In the Bollywood film Sukhee (2023), actor Amit Sadh was seen portraying a character that owns and trains horses. In real life, he's a die-hard animal lover! (Photos: Vineet Vohra)

Furry Tales

“I’m an animal person, there are no preferences — dogs or cats,” says the actor who petted the dogs and scratched the cats that crossed path with him during his exploration of the old quarters of the city. “I had many dogs in my life... Even the animals here (in Old Delhi) have a very different personality. You get attached to them.”

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction