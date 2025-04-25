Bollywood actor Amol Parashar recalls his college days at IIT-Delhi: College mein momos pe zinda rehte thay

Actor Amol Parashar rose to fame with the OTT series Tripling (2016), and went on to impress cinema viewers with his acting skills in Cash (2021) and Sardar Udham (2021). But the world knows that before he was bitten by the acting bug, he had successfully graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT), Delhi (batch of 2007). This dilli da munda moved to Mumbai in 2008 but being born and brought up in the Capital his heart still beats for the city where he spent his #CampusKeDin. Actor Amol Parashar made it a point to stop outside the IIT Delhi campus, during his recent trip to the city.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Momo mania!

The actor digs into a plate of steaming hot momos at SDA market.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

An IIT-Delhi graduate from the class of 2007, Amol still feels a strong pull for his old stomping ground whenever he is in town. “I have spent the most fun time of my life on the IIT campus. On every trip to Delhi, I try to come here at least once and just recreate those memories,” says the 38-year-old. And how does he do that? “College mein momos pe zinda rehte thay. Breakfast, lunch, dinner – momos! So whenever here, I make it a point to grab a plate from the SDA market right across the IIT campus as it feels like a perfect throwback and a nostalgia trip back to those moments,” he shares with a grin, and adds how he never passes up a chance to reconnect with his roots, “When I get invited to meet and interact with the students here, I can never say no as it feels like returning to family.”

Flashback: Food, fun and banter @SDA

Amol Parashar reminisces how he would hang out with his friends at SDA market in Delhi.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Amol still tries to link up with his old gang whenever he is back to town, and reveals that a hangout with friends back in the day, “Was primarily about spending most of our time in the SDA market enjoying food, chatter and laughs. But for a change we used to also go chill at the market in Saket or Greater Kailash. I was that ladka jiske paas gaadi thi, so 7-8 of us used to cramp up in my car and drive around the city… When in Delhi, I catch up with those friends and it always feels like picking up things right from where we left it.”

Beat the heat at hill stations

Since his family has also shifted to Mumbai now, Amol shares how he misses visiting the hill stations, closer to Delhi, with his fam-jam, back in the day. “Dilli for me is home, food and winters,” he says, adding, “Some things about Delhi just can’t be matched. One thing I miss the most is dilli ki sardi (Delhi winters). If I go out seeking, I can still find Delhi’s food and culture somewhat in Mumbai. But, Delhi’s winter is unmatched and that is something that I have no chance of finding anywhere else. And the best thing about Delhi is that come summer and there are several hill stations that one can easily travel to from here. I used to visit these with my family, to beat the heat. Mumbai ke aas paas aise hill stations zayada nahi hai.”

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction