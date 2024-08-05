Book Fair and Stationery Fair return to Delhi: Namaskar, bibliophiles!

Indian literature has time and again been under the spotlight for being the ambassador of our rich cultural heritage. It's a lesser known fact that India has the second largest market for English books in the world. Acknowledging and highlighting the relevance of books published in India will be the upcoming 28th edition of Delhi Book Fair. Book lovers can't keep calm, for their fave annual event is returning to Delhi. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Photo: Biplov Bhuyan/HT)

Organised in association with Federation of Indian Publishers, this event will parallelly have 24th Stationery Fair, at the same venue of Bharat Mandapam. "Besides promoting Indian fiction, our aim is also to focus on providing students with educational books and stationery," says Hema Maity, general manager, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), adding, "A lot of school children will be participating in the fair and we have planned painting competition and other such activities keeping in mind our target audience."

For bibliophiles, it will be interesting to explore how books published in India will take centerstage this year. And in addition to indulging in books, the visitors will also get a chance to interact with authors and witness book launches. "Books are the real ambassadors of Indian heritage. So we decided to keep the theme of this annual event as the global influence of Indian books. With the emergence of India as a global superpower, the impact of books cannot be neglected," says Sanjay Vashishtha, manager, ITPO.

The fair will have a special focus on books on yoga and Bhagavad Gita, which are being positioned as important tools of Indian culture. Vashishtha adds, "These books are being read globally, and there's a visible spike in the interest for these books among global readers. Even the Indian publishing industry has noticed this trend of increase in sale of Indian books, all over the world including Latin America. This influence of Indian books plays a very important role in the application of life mantras when the world is becoming very stressful."

Catch It Live

What: Delhi Book Fair & Stationery Fair

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Hall 12 & 12A, Pragati Maidan

When: August 7 to 11

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free (Gate 10)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

