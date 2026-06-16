Book review | A peek into the history of crime patterns and Indian policing

How would one live peacefully in a society if there was no one to hold the wrongdoers accountable? Yet, the very mention of the word ‘police’ still sends chills down the spine of the public. It’s indeed the intent to shatter such misconceptions and smash certain preconceived notions that has apparently led to conceiving the book, Policing and Crime Trends in India. IPS Dinesh Kumar Gupta has penned the book, Policing and Crime Trends in India .

Aiming to chronicle India’s police systems and their response to changing crime patterns, author Dinesh Kumar Gupta, who is currently serving in the Indian Police Service (IPS), undertakes the complex task and attempts to transition seamlessly between institutional history while categorising different types of crimes. It’s here that a reader finds interest in knowing the history behind the origin of Indian police, from the Vedic Period till the Post-Independence era. In between this, the description of prevalence of crime in India during the British regime that brings to light some astounding facets of this task force that has a history longer than one could keep track of.

Citing cases specific to offences such as rioting, murder, dacoity or theft, and even crimes against women, the book documents as much as it can in 160 pages. In these, Gupta also touches upon the topic of corruption and police misconduct, but some may feel that the issue has not been explored in-depth. However, the segment where the author speaks about the difficulties that the police encounter — while multi-tasking and fulfilling varied responsibilities — reads quite reasonable.

Calling for collaboration in crime prevention, training, societal coordination and international cooperation, this work of writing also tries to create an in-depth analysis of police reforms while setting its goal to provide valuable perspectives in policy discussions. The agenda that the writer takes upon himself is to enhance public safety and promote positive attitudes towards law enforcement. But, the larger question that looms is how much will it help in the longer run?

Title: Policing and Crime Trends in India

Author: Dinesh Kumar Gupta

Publisher: Prabhat Prakashan

Price: ₹300

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