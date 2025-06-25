Book Review: Japanese writer Mizuki Tsujimura’s Lost Souls… evokes the ethos of what it's like to be left behind

In a literary landscape overcrowded with tales from beyond the veil, Mizuki Tsujimura’s Lost Souls Meet Under A Full Moon doesn’t so much rise above the crowd as it quietly walks through it, offering one a space for contemplative silence. What it also does is compel a reader to feel the subtle ache of memory and regret, but more deeply it evokes the ethos of what it means to be ‘left behind’. It's a book about ghosts, yes, but definitely more about those who survive them. Cover of Mizuki Tsujimura’s latest book titled Lost Souls Meet Under a Full Moon

The story feels like a gentle, long walk across a countryside that one is unfamiliar with, yet feels a deep connection to. The droll prose is interspersed with Tsujimura’s eye for detail, brought to life in English by the masterful translation of Yiki Tejima. This short novel fits the now-familiar mould of East Asian literary formats, with a collection of interconnected short stories unified by a striking red thread. The presence of a ‘go-between’ — a mystical entity who facilitates final meetings between the living and the dead – is the nexus of the book. And while Lost Souls doesn’t concern itself with the dramatics or the spiritual mechanics of an afterlife, it does linger in the quiet aftermath or the ‘what now?’ that shadows the living, long after death has passed through.

Curiously, there also seems to be a tension in the book. This is visible between the immense emotional weight of the stories and the lightness of the language that's used to carry them. Whether this contrast is intentional or simply a cultural echo of Japanese storytelling sensibilities is left for the reader to decide. But what is undeniable is its effect that catches you off guard! One moment you're skimming along, enjoying the gentle flow of the words, and the next moment you get ambushed by a sentence so quietly devastating, it is potent enough to knock the wind out of you.

Tsujimura invites you into the minds of the mourners and lets you sit with their longing, guilt, and fragile hopes. Having read it through, one can safely say that it doesn't promise catharsis, but offers something more honest — ambiguity. The kind of messy, half-resolved emotions that define grief, love, and human connections is what conjures vivid images in the reader's mind.

The plot revolves around individuals existing on the precipice of emotional closure — one of the protagonists wants to ask their mother for advice, even years after she’s gone, another yearns for one final hug from a partner, lost too soon. The stories of these characters are simple, and might we say, predictable to a certain extent. Don't be fooled though, since Tsujimura uses this predictability to focus not on the ‘what’ but on the ‘how’. Each story reminds the reader that it's not the reunion but the emotional residue that loss leaves behind, which must be noticed.

In short, Lost Souls Meet Under A Full Moon acts as a gentle personification of the bad feelings that accompany the crux of being human. This lyrical, quietly profound collection slips past your defences and takes root in your heart. Read it slowly and don’t be surprised if it lingers long.

Title: Lost Souls Meet Under A Full Moon

Author: Mizuki Tsujimura

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Price: ₹799

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction