Coolest Uber ride ever: Viral cab driver from Noida turns car into 1BHK setup with snacks, medicines, toys and more

From creating insirational videos to giving us meme-worthy chats, drivers on cab aggregating apps never fall short when it comes to giving internet sleuthers content to gawk at. But the latest addition, which swiftly became the talk of the town, is something else entirely! An X user's post about "the coolest Uber ride ever" is going viral (Screengrabs: X)

When he rolls out, Uber driver Abdul Qadeer packs a lean, mean, boredom-killing machine! His cab is packed to the brim with essentials, non-essentials, and then some stuff to keep his customers engaged and get a guaranteed five-star rating!

WiFi, medicines, snacks, and toys — he has it all!

He became an instant hit after X user @sheannoying posted pictures of the cab's interiors, writing, “Literally traveling in a 1bhk today. Hands down the coolest Uber ride ever! (sic)”

Everything’s labeled, organised, and just screaming — treat yourself!

Need a sip? Grab a water bottle or an energy drink. Got the munchies? There’s chocolate, biscuits, and more. Feeling a little off? The man’s got meds like Digene, Disprin, and Cetirizine!

And it's not just a snack-and-go situation. Abdul has even kept items like tissues, umbrellas, and toothbrushes handy.

There's even a dedicated “essentials corner” for all your random but crucial needs. It’s like your mum packed the car — if your mum also offered free Wi-Fi.

And it doesn’t stop there. There’s also a donation box labelled to help fund underprivileged children’s education. Next to it is a feedback journal where passengers can leave heartfelt notes. And to round it up, a framed newspaper clipping showing him off as one of Uber’s finest.

And just in case you thought it couldn't get any better — there's a powerful quote on the back of the passenger seat:

“Musalasal gham uthane se kahin behtar hai kinara kar liya jaye kinara karne walo se.”

Translation? If someone keeps bringing sorrow into your life, it’s okay to walk away.

Social media stands Abdul

Right off the bat, users on X labelled it “Top tier wholesome”.

One user joked, “You're not paying him the fare, you're paying him the rent.” Another remarked, “It looks like a full-on house. It is a clear-cut reflection of how good a driver must be. 5 star ratings for him.”

Several social media users hailed Abdul as a “genius”, with one tagging Uber with a corporate suggestion: “Uber should alagse add booking option for this ride”.

One user also recognised him from her own jaunty adventures in the city, sharing her own X post from September last year, writing, “rode in the same Uber — super cool!”

Too good to be true?

However, some also felt compelled to highlight the safety risks of a car backed so full to the brim.

One user explained in a lengthy reply: “For all the cuteness people are pouring over, that car is a safety hazard for anyone traveling in the backseat. In case the driver has to suddenly applied breaks then the person sitting in the backseat would move forward and hit all those containers causing injury. Head whiplash will directly hit the head on all those bottle holders he has installed.”

Another warned, “Not even a single air bag would open in case of a mishap.”

Others also felt that it was a bit much: “I guess water and first aid kit are enough, too many things make this car very cluttered.”

Others also urged caution about the risks of data theft when logging into an unknown server: “Wow! Be careful. That’s like an all-in-one Claymore mine, and a Honeypot — if an accident doesn’t kill you, we will capture all of your data traffic.”

What do you think? Would you pray to the Uber gods to book this cab?

