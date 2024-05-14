CUET in Delhi from May 15: Aspirants, follow this dress code; dos and don'ts

Starting May 15, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be held in the Capital at different centres, till May 24. But before the aspirants head to their exam hall, one must know some important guidelines that have been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

CUET will be held from May 15 to 24 across various centres in the Capital.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT (For representational purposes only))