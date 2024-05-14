CUET in Delhi from May 15: Aspirants, follow this dress code; dos and don'ts
May 14, 2024 07:32 PM IST
The Common University Entrance Test will be held in Delhi from May 15 to 24. Here's a checklist for you to decide your OOTD and what all to carry to the centre.
Starting May 15, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be held in the Capital at different centres, till May 24. But before the aspirants head to their exam hall, one must know some important guidelines that have been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
Stick to this dress code:
- No long sleeves. Opt for light, short-sleeved tees/shirts.
- No shoes allowed. Wear sandals or slip-ons.
- Avoid hoodies and jackets.
- Goggles, caps, belts, accessories and jewellery are not allowed.
- Avoid henna or tattoos (if planning to get one).
- Refrain from wearing clothes with large buttons or using big hair clips.
- Those wearing religious attire must report to the centre two hours prior.
Must carry:
- Your admit card.
- One passport size photo — the same as the one on your admit card.
- One government-issued valid ID proof for verification (Aadhaar, voter ID, driver’s licence, PAN card).
- Pen (ball-point only).
- Transparent water bottle.
- Persons with Disability certificate/scribe details, if applicable.
Do not carry:
- Papers/sheets apart from your admit card.
- Metallic or opaque water bottles.
- Electronic devices, including mobile phones, smart watches, earphones, etc.
- Calculators, pencil boxes, erasers, rulers and the likes.
- Wallets.
- Food items (not allowed inside the examination hall).
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction
Share this article