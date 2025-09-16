Dayar-e-Ishq Festival: An evening of music, poetry and devotion

Sunday evening in the Capital witnessed an unforgettable evening of fusion music, poetry, and devotion. Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan and Minu Bakshi (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The soulful gathering at the Dayar-e-Ishq Festival featured Minu Bakshi and Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan, whose graceful recitations and music created a deeply reflective and engaging atmosphere.

Hosted by S Nasir Ali, under the patronage of Dr Mohsin Wali and curated by Kamal Amrohvi, the evening also saw the launch of Bakshi’s latest poetry collection Fariyad.

This was followed by renditions of ghazals, including Dar-e-Yaar Par Mujh Ko and Chhaap Tilak Sab Chheeni, adding to the ambience of the night.