Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Dayar-e-Ishq Festival: An evening of music, poetry and devotion

    The soulful gathering at the Dayar-e-Ishq Festival featured Minu Bakshi and Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan

    Published on: Sep 16, 2025 11:29 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Sunday evening in the Capital witnessed an unforgettable evening of fusion music, poetry, and devotion.

    Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan and Minu Bakshi (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
    Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan and Minu Bakshi (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

    The soulful gathering at the Dayar-e-Ishq Festival featured Minu Bakshi and Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan, whose graceful recitations and music created a deeply reflective and engaging atmosphere.

    Hosted by S Nasir Ali, under the patronage of Dr Mohsin Wali and curated by Kamal Amrohvi, the evening also saw the launch of Bakshi’s latest poetry collection Fariyad.

    This was followed by renditions of ghazals, including Dar-e-Yaar Par Mujh Ko and Chhaap Tilak Sab Chheeni, adding to the ambience of the night.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/ Dayar-e-Ishq Festival: An Evening Of Music, Poetry And Devotion
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/ Dayar-e-Ishq Festival: An Evening Of Music, Poetry And Devotion
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes