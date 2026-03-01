DDUC fest: Chaos erupts, Police takes charge during Mohit Chauhan's concert at Delhi University's college in Dwarka

With singer Mohit Chauhan scheduled to perform in the evening, thousands of students began gathering as early as 1pm. By early evening, the situation had escalated with barricades being used to seal the entrances, police personnel forming human chains, and loudspeaker announcements urging students to disperse as the campus was filled to its capacity. Videos circulating online show police compelled to use lathis to control the crowd as some attendees attempted to climb gates, bending frames and damaging property in the process.

What was meant to be an evening of musical crescendo on day 2 of the annual cultural fest of Delhi University's Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, Kalrav, instead descended into hours of chaos and ruckus outside the campus in Dwarka Sector 3 on Friday.

Students alleged that despite prior registration, many were left stranded outside. Ronak Bharadwaj, a student of Kirori Mal College, said, “We were told to register and get QR codes for entry, which I had. But students without QR codes aggressively pushed ahead and somehow entered.”

“We were told to reach by 2pm, but got there at 1pm with our student IDs, yet could not enter,” said Bharati Nagar from Moti Lal Nehru College, adding, “The fest turned into a horrible experience.” As the crowd outside grew, their desperation flared. Riddhesh Sharma from Ramjas College described the situation, “Four of my friends got in, but I was stuck outside. I got anxious and jumped over a fence to enter. I had no other option.”