Delhi on the go: How the Metro ecosystem is redefining city living

Delhi life moves fast, and Delhi Metro is setting the pace. Whether you’re heading to work or making it to post-dinner plans on time, staying ahead in the Capital calls for more than just speed — it demands smart, connected solutions. For decades, the Metro has been Delhi’s go-to mode of travel. Now, with the Momentum 2.0 app, it’s more than transport — it’s a complete urban ecosystem. From booking tickets to securing lockers and solving the last-mile connectivity challenge, the app is designed to simplify life on the move. The Delhi Metro ecosystem is redefining city living

Smart lockers: Travel light, stress-free

For many Delhiites, the city’s long days and spontaneous plans mean carrying extra bags, laptops or gym kits. Smart Lockers, available at several key Metro stations, are changing that.

Ravisha Poddar, a 26-year-old journalist who commutes from West Delhi to Noida, swears by them: “If I’m going to a movie or meeting friends after work, I don’t want to lug my laptop around. I just drop it off in a smart locker and go hands-free. It’s safe, secure, and honestly, a huge stress-buster.”

Door-to-door connectivity: More than just a metro ride

The Momentum 2.0 app goes beyond the Metro station. With its integrated door-to-door connectivity, including bike taxi bookings, commuters are experiencing smoother last-mile travel. “My office isn’t next to the Metro. But now I just book a bike from the app itself,” Ravisha says, adding, “I reach on time without needing a second app.”

Tickets, events, and more — All in one app

Momentum 2.0 is also simplifying the booking experience — from QR Metro tickets to event passes and even IRCTC train tickets. Parikshit Tyagi, a 25-year-old marketing professional who often visits Connaught Place or Bharat Mandapam, appreciates the streamlined experience. “Earlier, switching lines confused me. But now I check the fastest route and book tickets in-app. No juggling between tabs. It’s all sorted,” he says.

For Parul Sharma, 24, who rarely takes the Metro for daily commutes but uses shuttles or attends events, the app is still a go-to: “I don’t use the Metro daily, but I still use Momentum 2.0 to book event tickets or shuttles. It’s faster and simpler than other platforms.”

Delhi Metro: Not just a commute — A smart urban companion

From travel to ticketing, lockers to last-mile, the DMRC Momentum 2.0 app is helping Delhiites live lighter, travel smarter, and do more — all through a single, unified platform.

Did you know? Your metro app does more

With Momentum 2.0, you can:

Book QR Metro tickets

Book bike rides (door-to-door!)

Rent smart lockers

Book event + IRCTC train tickets

Book shuttle services

Recharge and pay bills

Get real-time parking updates

Send couriers

