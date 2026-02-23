Delhi Police Exhibition 2026: Young citizens get a glimpse of modern policing in the Capital

It’s here that the young visitors felt thrilled to witness a model Police Station and a model Police Control Room (PCR), which were designed to familiarise them with the functioning, achievements, and community-oriented initiatives of the Delhi Police.

How about an AI selfie with a cop? This, alongside other interactive exhibits and experiences, was made possible at the Delhi Police Exhibition 2026. The three-day show at Central Park in Connaught Place was organised for citizens to gain insights into modern policing systems including lock-ups and operational setups.

Nupur Prasad, joint commissioner, Delhi Police, shares, “This exhibition showcased a citizen-centric framework of justice, where a Police Station is seen as a place of service, support, and protection. Through interactive and educative games on cyber awareness and drug-related offences, innovation, and public partnership, it educates, empowers, and strengthens trust to ensure safety through shared responsibility.”

On display were some of the critical public assistance systems including the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112). One could also seek awareness on the new legal frameworks of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Passport Verification, and Police Clearance Certificates (PCC). In addition, visitors gained more information on Operation Milap, Operation Kavach, Operation CyHawk and the Smart Traffic Management System.

But what truly filled a Delhiite with pride was the sight of the Republic Day Contingent’s winning trophies displayed here, and the bravery of Police personnel that was honoured at the Wall of Fame.

Before exiting, it indeed got difficult to not pause and purchase a souvenir from the stall set-up by Police Family Welfare Society (PFWS).

