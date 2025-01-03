Menu Explore
Delhi roads packed, public spaces cramped: Scenes from New Year celebrations

ByAlina Azfar
Jan 03, 2025 06:01 PM IST

Delhiites witnessed long queues, jam-packed roads and huge crowds on January 1, as several ventured out to usher in the New Year spirit of 2025. Take a look

The first day of the year brought along the same ol' problems as Delhi ushered in the New Year – 2025. Major Attractions like the India Gate and Qutb Minar saw Delhiites coming out in hordes to celebrate the New Year. Here's a glimpse:

Jam-packed roads made New Year scene a crowded affair for those in Delhi-NCR.
Jam-packed roads made New Year scene a crowded affair for those in Delhi-NCR.

India Gate's C Hexagon was blocked due to the huge number of vehicles that led to traffic jam on the roads.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
India Gate's C Hexagon was blocked due to the huge number of vehicles that led to traffic jam on the roads.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Revellers came to a standstill for hours, in certain parts of the city such as near Akshardham Temple. (Photo: HT)
Revellers came to a standstill for hours, in certain parts of the city such as near Akshardham Temple. (Photo: HT)
Owing to traffic restrictions, modes of public transport such as the metro stations were choc-a-block due to lakhs of commuters being in the same spot at the same time.(Photo: Ravi Chaudhary/PTI)
Owing to traffic restrictions, modes of public transport such as the metro stations were choc-a-block due to lakhs of commuters being in the same spot at the same time.(Photo: Ravi Chaudhary/PTI)
Devotees queued up outside Pracheen Hanuman Mandir, in Connaught Place, with the wait time for darshan going up to three hours.(Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
Devotees queued up outside Pracheen Hanuman Mandir, in Connaught Place, with the wait time for darshan going up to three hours.(Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

