Fri, Aug 08, 2025
Delhi Stationery Fair 2025: Labubu, Lafufu or Potter... What’s your pick from the annual event at Pragati Maidan?

Delhi Book and Stationery Fair is back for seasoned Potterheads as well as new Labubu lovers! Here's a sneak peek into all that's must-see at this annual event.

Lafufu Dolls are a hit at the fair. Price: ₹500
Saiyaara movie-themed song cards at Stall 12A-15B. Price: ₹15.
Washable picture books and games are available at Stall 12A-05D. Price: ₹200 to ₹800
Devanshi Jalan, an exhibitor, shares, “When my nephew tore apart my new books, I got the idea to make soft books out of cloth. These are washable and perfect for those who have babies at home! We also have cloth chess, ludo, and snakes and ladders.”

Labubu keychain. Price: ₹200
Go artsy with leather fabric paints that will upgrade your shoes! Price: ₹740 per bottle.
Harry Potter-themed notebooks at Stall 12A-15B. Price: ₹450
Saurabh Jain, another exhibitor, says, “Though we have stocked up on a lot of Labubu items, Harry Potter-themed handmade notebooks are selling the most.”

Gun-shaped pen. Price: ₹80
Labubu notebook. Price: ₹150
Washable chess board made out of cloth. Price: ₹150 to ₹300.(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)
Crochet bookmarks are stealing hearts of bibliophiles at Stall 12A-17B. Price: ₹200(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)
Catch It Live

What: Delhi Book & Stationery Fair 2025

Where: Halls 12 & 12A, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: August 6 to 10

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

Story by Lakshita Popli

