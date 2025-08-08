Delhi Stationery Fair 2025: Labubu, Lafufu or Potter... What’s your pick from the annual event at Pragati Maidan?

Delhi Book and Stationery Fair is back for seasoned Potterheads as well as new Labubu lovers! Here's a sneak peek into all that's must-see at this annual event.
Devanshi Jalan, an exhibitor, shares, “When my nephew tore apart my new books, I got the idea to make soft books out of cloth. These are washable and perfect for those who have babies at home! We also have cloth chess, ludo, and snakes and ladders.”
Saurabh Jain, another exhibitor, says, “Though we have stocked up on a lot of Labubu items, Harry Potter-themed handmade notebooks are selling the most.”