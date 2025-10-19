DelhiGlitterati: "Dilli ki Diwali is dil wali”, says model Sonalika Sahay

Model Sonalika Sahay perfectly captures the essence of the Capital's festive extravagance: “Delhi’s Diwali parties are in a league of their own.” Model Sonalika Sahay (Photo: Instagram)

Forget quiet gatherings; in Delhi, every home becomes a spectacle. The city is illuminated not only by traditional diyas but also by private soirées.

She says, “The city lights up not just with diyas but with these private soirées where every house turns into a mini casino and concert venue.” Sahay highlights the luxurious experience: There's opulent décor, themed bars, and live music.

As per Sonalika, "Card tables with serious money on the line" are a staple, making these events a high-stakes affair. The celebrations are legendary for their stamina, typically lasting "till sunrise," with "music, champagne, and laughter never really stopping."

She concludes by saying, "It's "Dilwali Dilli ki diwali in true sense"— a vibrant, unforgettable fusion of festivity and high-society flair.