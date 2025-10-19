DelhiGlitterati: “There's no one-size-fits-all Diwali party in Delhi", says Shalini Passi

Delhi’s Diwali parties are truly iconic, not just for their scale and glamour, but also for the intimate, heartwarming gatherings that happen alongside the big bashes. Art and designer collector Shalini Passi reveals that there’s no one-size-fits-all Diwali party in Delhi

"These are also a spectacle of high fashion; guests arrive in custom-made designer wear and heirloom jewellery, embracing a 'bold, expressive, and elegant' Delhi aesthetic," says art and design collector Shalini Passi.

She reveals that the action peaks post-midnight as she notes, "Delhi knows how to party, and during Diwali, it doesn’t stop at midnight. Many of these events go on until 4 or 5 in the morning, with breakfast often being served just before guests leave. Card games, in particular, can go all night. Some friends of mine take them very seriously, with high-stakes tables and professional dealers. While I personally don’t play much, it’s definitely become a core part of the Diwali party culture here.”

She also reveals that there’s no one-size-fits-all Diwali party in Delhi. “Some are massive, featuring 200–300 guests, elaborate decor, international entertainers, and return gifts that are almost wedding-worthy. Others are smaller and more intimate, often hosted at home, with food prepared using traditional family recipes and every element of décor curated in-house.”

However, this year, she’s taking a quieter route. “I’ll be in Varanasi for Diwali, spending a few days photographing the city, visiting temples, and immersing myself in the spiritual side of the festival. For me, Diwali is as much about introspection, prayer, and giving as it is about celebration,” she says.